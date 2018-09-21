See the dozens of Lexington restaurants on probation — and why they got there

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied.

As of mid-August, there were more than 100 restaurants and food service providers on probation. The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list.

Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.





Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and their latest scores, according to the health department:

Since 2015:

Happy Panda , 117 Town Center Drive, on probation since 12/2/2015 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 4/24/18.





Since 2016:

Asian Bistro , 4224 Saron Drive, on probation since 4/1/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/8/18.





, 3801 Mall Rd., on probation since 9/30/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 7/20/18. Soup Kitchen, 376 Southland Dr., on probation since 9/28/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 4/4/18.

Since 2017:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill , 4009 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 12/4/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 82. Latest score was 96 on 5/1/18.





, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 7/6/18. Idle Hour Country Club , 1815 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/6/2017 for lack of a variance for reduced oxygen packaging such as is used in sous vide cooking. Latest score was 98 on 6/27/18.

KY Blended Nutrition , 128 Burt Rd., on probation since 12/18/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 98 on 6/15/18.





, 1429 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 9/20/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 75. Latest score was 93 on 7/12/18. Wah Mei, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Suite 110, on probation since 8/30/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 5/2/18.

Placed on probation so far this year: