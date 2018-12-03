New Jewish-style deli coming to Lexington from Versailles restaurant owners

Another well-known Versailles restaurant is opening a Lexington outpost: Addie’s at the Woodford Inn is opening Stein’s by Addie’s in early December. Addie’s is a bed and breakfast and restaurant, with a live music venue. Addie’s also has food truck.
Stein’s will be a New York-style deli, according to owner Linda Parker. The name is a shortened version of her maiden name, Edelstein. Her father was Jewish, she said, but she isn’t.
However, she wanted to open a Jewish-style deli that will serve corned beef, salami and Reuben sandwiches, chicken salad, soups and other items.
Parker said they are using a “nice all-beef salami, using Vienna beef out of Chicago, it’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s all fresh, we do everything homemade, down to our salad dressings.”
She plans to serve four soups daily, including a spicy chili, a vegetarian vegetable, and a chicken soup with either matzo ball or noodles, and a soup of the day.
“We’re going to offer a take-and-bake program, so if you don’t want to cook, you can take some comfy food home, like baked spaghetti, chicken pot pie, soups and casseroles,” she said.
They also will cater for groups and deliver to nearby offices, hospitals and the campus, she said.
Stein’s will be open this winter — although a specific date isn’t known — for lunch and early dinner, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.
The restaurant will be at 450 Southland Drive in the former Ruby Jean’s spot, near Old Kentucky Chocolates. Ruby Jean’s, a home-style buffet, closed in June after four years at the spot.
The restaurant also has an event space that can be booked for meetings or parties.
Spokesman Eric Miracle said in a video post announcing the new place on Nov. 6 that Stein’s will “have lunch and dinner ... sandwiches, lasagna, different types of meatloaf ... and lots of take-and-bake options.”
Miracle said they also planned to add ice cream, too.
“We have such a great following in Versailles, we’re going to bring Stein’s here to Lexington,” Miracle said.
The restaurant isn’t related to Lexington PR man and former Lexington Legend’s president and CEO Alan Stein. “I have had literally dozens, if not hundreds, of inquiries about it but no, it’s not me,” Stein said.
