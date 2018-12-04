Need date-night ideas? New restaurants to try in December.

It’s December and Lexington’s restaurant scene is plenty hot. Here are some new places to check out here and in the area:
▪ B.D.’s Mongolian Grill, the new one at 2520 Nicholasville Road, is actually attached to the new Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park. So, get some stir fry and then race around on the go-kart track. Or maybe do it the other way around.
▪ Eight Horse Bakery, 442 South Ashland Avenue, is a gluten-free bakery that will a grand opening on Dec. 8. So if you’re looking for a little something sweet, either for after dinner or to bring to a dinner party, check out what they have. The gluten-free options include cakes, pies, cupcakes, savory pies, breads and cookies.
▪ Zim’s Cafe, 215 West Main Street, opened in the revamped Courthouse Square in November but if you’ve been there for lunch, maybe you haven’t been there for dinner ... or breakfast? (It could be a brunch date, right?) Zim’s Cafe brings together all the favorites from chef Ouita Michel’s restaurants. If the restaurant is packed, you can sit in The Thirsty Fox, where you can also get drinks.
▪ Miracles Bakery + Coffee Bar also opened in November in Joseph-Bath Booksellers in Lexington Green. Check them out while you’re doing your holiday shopping. They have coffees, teas, sweets, all organic, gluten-free, vegan and keto.
▪ Stein’s by Addie’s, 450 Southland Drive, is opening up with a menu of Jewish deli favorites for lunch and early dinner. The deli also will have soups and desserts and sharables. You could also get take-and-bake dishes to go home, if your date night runs more to Netflix.
▪ Lexington Diner, 841 Lane Allen Road. Yes, the new one. It’s opening on Dec. 5. So you can try it out in its new home, where Brasasbana used to be. The menu also will include some favorites from the former Cuban restaurant.
▪ Ranada’s Bistro and Bar, 400 Old Vine Street, is opening in the former Walker’s on Old Vine (also known as the former Wines on Vine) and will serve Southern fusion food, with live music and the work of local artists on the walls. The restaurant’s menu is from chef Ranada Riley.
▪ The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing is open in the Georgetown taproom of Country Boy Brewing, 101 Innovation Way. It’s a small delicatessen featuring locally sourced deli meats, cheeses and flat-breads from local chef Joe Malone. The Kitchen is open the same hours as the taproom, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 10 p.m. The Kitchen serves sandwichs, finger foods, flatbread pizza, gourmet hot dogs and more.
▪ Trackside Restaurant and Bourbon Bar, 134 East 10th Street in Paris, is in a renovated train depot. It’s open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with reservations required in December for dinner and for Sunday brunch, with food by Dottie Spears. Call 859-340-3010.
▪ Sig Luscher Brewery, 221 Mero Street in Frankfort, hopes to be open to serve beer as well as pretzels and hot dogs, sometime in December. The brewery also plans to host food trucks for lunch so state workers can grab a pint and a bite, and for dinner.
