Updated list of Lexington restaurants on probation as of mid-November

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time.

As of mid-November, there were more than 114 restaurants and food service providers on probation, with nine more added between mid-October and mid-November. The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspections.

Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.

Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and their latest scores as of October, according to the health department:

Since 2015:

Penn Station, 1080 S. Broadway, Suite 101, on probation since 10/7/2015 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 5/16/18.

Since 2016:

Asian Bistro , 4224 Saron Drive, on probation since 4/1/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/8/18.

, 4224 Saron Drive, on probation since 4/1/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/8/18. Golden Corral , 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 87 on 8/22/18.

, 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 87 on 8/22/18. La Cabana , 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/2016 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 90 on 3/30/18.

, 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/2016 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 90 on 3/30/18. Lexington Country Club , 2550 Paris Pike, on probation since 12/13/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 98 on 8/3/18.





, 2550 Paris Pike, on probation since 12/13/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 98 on 8/3/18. Neighborhood Grocery , 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/20/18.





, 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/20/18. Red Bang Bang Sushi, 3801 Mall Rd., on probation since 9/30/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 7/20/18.

Since 2017:

Bangkok House , 275 Avenue Of Champions- Basement, on probation since 1/19/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/18.





, 275 Avenue Of Champions- Basement, on probation since 1/19/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/18. Bluegrass Mart , 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/2017. Latest score was 89 on 9/19/18.





, 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/2017. Latest score was 89 on 9/19/18. Caramanda’s Bake Shop , 332 Southland Dr., on probation since 11/6/2017 for violation involving persons with infections not properly restricted or reported and toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 98 on 7/16/18.





, 332 Southland Dr., on probation since 11/6/2017 for violation involving persons with infections not properly restricted or reported and toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 98 on 7/16/18. Carino’s , 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 8/13/18.

, 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 8/13/18. China Kitchen , 3094 Richmond Road, Suite 180, on probation since 8/4/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 9/10/18.





, 3094 Richmond Road, Suite 180, on probation since 8/4/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 9/10/18. Chop House , 2640 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18.

, 2640 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18. Frisch’s Restaurant , 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 6/21/18.





, 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 6/21/18. G Mart , 2353 Paris Pike, on probation since 10/17/2017 for unsafe food temps and a score of 71. Latest score was 92 on 8/20/18.





, 2353 Paris Pike, on probation since 10/17/2017 for unsafe food temps and a score of 71. Latest score was 92 on 8/20/18. Golden Buffet , 2907 Richmond Road, on probation since 9/21/2017 for unwashed hands or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and evidence of insects or rodents and a score of 75. Latest score was 97 on 8/1/18.





, 2907 Richmond Road, on probation since 9/21/2017 for unwashed hands or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and evidence of insects or rodents and a score of 75. Latest score was 97 on 8/1/18. Happy Dragon , 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 7/6/18.





, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 7/6/18. Idle Hour Country Club , 1815 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/6/2017 for lack of a variance for reduced oxygen packaging such as is used in sous vide cooking. Latest score was 98 on 6/27/18.

Lafayette at Country Place , 690 Mason Headley Road, on probation since 6/5/2017 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 84. Latest score was 97 on 7/30/18.

, 690 Mason Headley Road, on probation since 6/5/2017 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 84. Latest score was 97 on 7/30/18. Louie’s Wine Dive , 854 E. High Street, on probation since 5/22/2017 for repeated failures, including lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 91 on 6/25/18.





, 854 E. High Street, on probation since 5/22/2017 for repeated failures, including lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 91 on 6/25/18. Lucky Hibachi Buffet , 180 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 5/23/2017 for repeated failures (in February, they scored 56.) Latest score was 94 on 5/2/18.





, 180 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 5/23/2017 for repeated failures (in February, they scored 56.) Latest score was 94 on 5/2/18. Lynagh’s Shamrock Bar & Grill , 154 Patchen Drive, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 8/8/18.





, 154 Patchen Drive, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 8/8/18. Mr. Kabob , 2901 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/10/2017 for lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices. Latest score was 94 on 7/20/18.





, 2901 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/10/2017 for lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices. Latest score was 94 on 7/20/18. New Great Wall , 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 9/11/18.





, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 9/11/18. Old Chicago , 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 6/4/18.





, 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 6/4/18. Panda Cuisine , 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 6/6/18.

, 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 6/6/18. Phillip’s Grocery and Deli , 553 S. Limestone, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 71 on 10/2/18.





, 553 S. Limestone, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 71 on 10/2/18. Puccini’s , 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/18.





, 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/18. Puccini’s Pizza , 833 Chevy Chase Place, on probation since 5/8/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 98 on 9/17/18.





, 833 Chevy Chase Place, on probation since 5/8/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 98 on 9/17/18. Richie’s Restaurant , 325 Roosevelt Blvd., on probation since 4/14/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 8/9/18.

, 325 Roosevelt Blvd., on probation since 4/14/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 8/9/18. Saul Good Restaurant and Pub , 3801 Mall Rd., on probation since 11/28/2017 for lack of hot water and a score of 84. Latest score was 95 on 5/21/18.





, 3801 Mall Rd., on probation since 11/28/2017 for lack of hot water and a score of 84. Latest score was 95 on 5/21/18. Super Mercada Aquacalientes , 1424 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 6/26/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 85. Latest score was 93 on 8/10/18.

, 1424 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 6/26/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 85. Latest score was 93 on 8/10/18. Tandoor Indian , 3146 Maple Leaf Drive, Suite 110, on probation since 12/15/2017 for lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices and unsafe food conditions. Latest score was 100 on 6/19/18.





, 3146 Maple Leaf Drive, Suite 110, on probation since 12/15/2017 for lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices and unsafe food conditions. Latest score was 100 on 6/19/18. Tekka Grill & Sushi , 2300 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, on probation since 12/29/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 7/2/18.





, 2300 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, on probation since 12/29/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 7/2/18. Tortilleria Ramirez , 1429 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 9/20/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 75. Latest score was 93 on 7/12/18.





, 1429 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 9/20/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 75. Latest score was 93 on 7/12/18. Wah Mei, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Suite 110, on probation since 8/30/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 5/2/18.

Placed on probation so far this year:

A Taste of India , 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 8/30/18.

, 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 8/30/18. NEW Ali Baba Grocery , 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/2018 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 82.

, 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/2018 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 82. Asian Too , 3401 Nicholaville Rd., on probation since 4/23/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 82. Latest score was 98 on 9/6/18.





, 3401 Nicholaville Rd., on probation since 4/23/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 82. Latest score was 98 on 9/6/18. Athenian Grill at Fritz Farms , 119 Marion, Suite 110 & 120, on probation since 3/16/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score of 100 on 8/7/18.

, 119 Marion, Suite 110 & 120, on probation since 3/16/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score of 100 on 8/7/18. Blue Reef - Sushi & Grill , 1080 S. Broadway, on probation since 7/5/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score of 98 on 7/18/18.





, 1080 S. Broadway, on probation since 7/5/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score of 98 on 7/18/18. NEW Blue Skillet , 213 East Seventh Street, on probation since 10/22/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, no hot water and other unhygienic practices. Latest score of 84 on 10/22/2018.

, 213 East Seventh Street, on probation since 10/22/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, no hot water and other unhygienic practices. Latest score of 84 on 10/22/2018. Bluefire Bar and Grill , 401 W. High Street, on probation since 7/12/2018 for signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored, and a score of 82. Latest score of 97 on 7/25/18.





, 401 W. High Street, on probation since 7/12/2018 for signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored, and a score of 82. Latest score of 97 on 7/25/18. Bob Evans Restaurant , 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/2018 for lack of hand wash or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 96 on 6/22/18.

, 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/2018 for lack of hand wash or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 96 on 6/22/18. Catholic Action Center , 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 100 on 6/25/18.

, 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 100 on 6/25/18. Centro Americano , 1426 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/2018 for potentially hazardous food, unclean surfaces and equipment, toilet not flushing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 83.

Cheddar’s , 3094 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 2/16/2018 for unsafe food, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stores and a score of 72. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18.

, 3094 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 2/16/2018 for unsafe food, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stores and a score of 72. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18. Citgo Food Mart , 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 6/15/18.

, 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 6/15/18. Clamato’s , 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 89.

, 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 89. Core Life Eatery , 4040 Finn Way Ste. 110, on probation since 8/8/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 8/21/18.

, 4040 Finn Way Ste. 110, on probation since 8/8/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 8/21/18. Dairy Mart , 155 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 10/17/2018 for having no sink in the restroom. Latest score was 89.

Denny’s , 188 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/11/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, flies in washroom & mop sink and a score of 72. Latest score was 72 on 9/11/18.

, 188 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/11/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, flies in washroom & mop sink and a score of 72. Latest score was 72 on 9/11/18. Dickey’s BBQ Pit , 1315 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/26/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints, and a score of 75. Latest score was 75.

Donut Days , 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 97 on 8/1/18.





, 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 97 on 8/1/18. El Huarache , 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 89.

El Milagro Dos , 1545 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 3/30/2018 for unsafe food temp and lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 96 on 5/15/18.





, 1545 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 3/30/2018 for unsafe food temp and lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 96 on 5/15/18. El Saboroso , 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/17/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints. Latest score was 89.

NEW Faith Lutheran Church Child Care Ministries , 1000 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/15/2018 for signs of rodents, unsafe food. Latest score on 11/15/2018 was 92.

Firehouse Subs , 1781 Sharkey Way, on probation since 5/10/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 100 on 5/24/18.





, 1781 Sharkey Way, on probation since 5/10/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 100 on 5/24/18. Freddy’s Frozen Custard , 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 9/25/18.





, 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 9/25/18. Giovanni’s of New Circle , 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 97 was on 5/22/18.





, 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 97 was on 5/22/18. Grand Tako , 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 80 on 9/7/18.





, 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 80 on 9/7/18. Jalapeno’s , 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, on probation since 5/4/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 79 on 9/28/18.





, 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, on probation since 5/4/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 79 on 9/28/18. Jamba Juice , 535 S. Upper St., on probation since 6/21/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 98 on 8/28/18.





, 535 S. Upper St., on probation since 6/21/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 98 on 8/28/18. NEW Jason’s Deli , 134 Malabu Drive, on probation since 10/30/2018 for unhygienic practices and a score of 83. Latest score was 83 on 10/30/2018.

, 134 Malabu Drive, on probation since 10/30/2018 for unhygienic practices and a score of 83. Latest score was 83 on 10/30/2018. Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant , 1060 Chinoe Road Plaza, on probation since 5/21/2018 for unsafe food temps, lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 97 on 6/7/18.





, 1060 Chinoe Road Plaza, on probation since 5/21/2018 for unsafe food temps, lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 97 on 6/7/18. KFC-Pizza Hut , 1907 Plaudit Place, on probation since 2/1/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 7/30/18.





, 1907 Plaudit Place, on probation since 2/1/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 7/30/18. La Marquesa , 3101 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/19/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 84.





, 3101 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/19/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 84. Lee’s Garden , 680 Lima Drive, on probation since 5/3/2018 for unsafe food conditions, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 62. Latest score was 95 on 6/11/18.





, 680 Lima Drive, on probation since 5/3/2018 for unsafe food conditions, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 62. Latest score was 95 on 6/11/18. Lighthouse Ministries , 190 Spruce Street, on probation since 5/2/2018 for signs of bugs or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 9/25/18.





, 190 Spruce Street, on probation since 5/2/2018 for signs of bugs or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 9/25/18. Logan’s Roadhouse , 140 Rojay Dr., on probation since 5/23/2018 for unsafe food temp. Latest score was 99 on 6/7/18.





, 140 Rojay Dr., on probation since 5/23/2018 for unsafe food temp. Latest score was 99 on 6/7/18. Loudon’s Square Buffet , 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 8/9/18.





, 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 8/9/18. Lundy’s of Lexington , 1389 Pridemore Court,on probation since 5/9/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 5/22/18.

, 1389 Pridemore Court,on probation since 5/9/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 5/22/18. Mad Mushroom of UK , 561 South Broadway, on probation since 9/6/18 for unhygienic employee practices. Latest score was 97 on 9/20/18.

NEW Maria’s Kitchen No. 2 , 805 North Broadway (895 North Broadway is listed as business address by health department), on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69.

McAlister’s Deli , 836 Euclid Ave., on probation since 1/11/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 88 on 8/16/18.

, 836 Euclid Ave., on probation since 1/11/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 88 on 8/16/18. Messner Home Residential Care , 708 Hill Rise Court, on probation since 3/9/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 70. Latest score was 96 on 6/14/18.

, 708 Hill Rise Court, on probation since 3/9/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 70. Latest score was 96 on 6/14/18. Midway Food Mart , 3895 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/21/2018 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and a score of 77. Latest score was 77.

Mimi’s Southern Cooking , 126 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food temp, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 64. Latest score was 96 on 8/22/18.





, 126 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food temp, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 64. Latest score was 96 on 8/22/18. NEW Minit Mart , 1975 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 11/2/2018 for unsafe food and unhygienic practices. Latest score of 89 on 11/2/2018.

, 1975 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 11/2/2018 for unsafe food and unhygienic practices. Latest score of 89 on 11/2/2018. Minit Mart , 2297 Thunderstick Drive, on probation since 2/15/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score was 96 on 8/24/18.





, 2297 Thunderstick Drive, on probation since 2/15/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score was 96 on 8/24/18. Minit Mart , 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 97 on 8/9/18.





, 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 97 on 8/9/18. Mumbai Masal , 102 W. High Street, on probation since 3/1/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 7/11/18.





, 102 W. High Street, on probation since 3/1/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 7/11/18. Off Tha Hookah, 504 Euclid Ave., on probation since 5/16/2018 for no hot water. Latest score was 97 on 6/20/18.

Oshimi Sushi , 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/2018 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 94.

Rally’s , 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 9/4/18.





, 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 9/4/18. Ramsey’s , 3090 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 6/21/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 76. Latest score was 93 on 7/9/18.





, 3090 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 6/21/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 76. Latest score was 93 on 7/9/18. Ramsey’s , 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 3/27/2018 for a sewage/waste disposal violation. Latest score was 97 on 7/26/18.





, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 3/27/2018 for a sewage/waste disposal violation. Latest score was 97 on 7/26/18. Ramsey’s, 151 W. Zandale Drive, on probation since 5/17/2018 for unsafe food temps. Latest score was 96 on 9/27/18.

Shell-Estepp’s Food Mart Deli , 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 8/20/18 for food (pork) stored at unsafe temperature (76 degrees), unhygienic conditions, evidence of insects or rodents, and a score of 84. Latest score was 84 on 8/20/18.

Signature Club , 3256 Lansdowne Drive, on probation since 7/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/9/18.





, 3256 Lansdowne Drive, on probation since 7/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/9/18. NEW Skyline BP , 1065 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/31/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 80. Latest score was 80.

, 1065 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/31/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 80. Latest score was 80. Speedway , 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/2018 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 8/13/18.

, 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/2018 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 8/13/18. Speedway , 900 Winchester Road, on probation since 7/6/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 7/25/18.





, 900 Winchester Road, on probation since 7/6/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 7/25/18.





Speedway , 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road, on probation since 9/10/2018 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints and other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 89.

Springhill Suites , 863 South Broadway, on probation since 9/10/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 9/10/18.

St. Joseph Hospital , 1 St. Joseph Dr., on probation since 6/22/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 7/5/18.





, 1 St. Joseph Dr., on probation since 6/22/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 7/5/18. Steak Express , 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 95 on 7/16/18.





, 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 95 on 7/16/18. NEW Steak ‘N Shake , 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 78.

, 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 78. Subway , 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 9/11/18.

, 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 9/11/18. NEW SuperAmerica/Speedway , 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/2018 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 89.

, 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/2018 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 89. Tandoor Express , 630 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 9/12/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 90.

Ted’s Montana Grill, 120 Summit At Fritz Farms, Suite 180, on probation since 6/20/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 7/5/18.

Thai Street Food Kitchen, 3340 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for unsafe food conditions, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 83 on 8/21/18.

The Learning Center, 475 Price Road, on probation since 10/1/2018 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 94.