Review: This bakery is worth trying for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert, of course.

The roasted chicken salad sandwich at Martine’s Pastries and Cafe, 400 East Third Street, Lexington. The sandwich has nice sized pieces of chicken. On the left in the foreground is the the chocolate pot au crème, a very rich dessert sure to please chocolate lovers. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com