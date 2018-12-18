Think your nose knows bourbon? Prove it at this blind tasting

Think you know bourbon? Then here’s your chance to put your nose to the test.
The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm is hosting the Big Blind Bourbon Taste-off on Jan. 19.
There will be rounds of blind tasting, and the 375 entrants will have to identify which bourbon they are sampling and give specifics on the tasting notes.
The person who successfully identifies the most bourbons will win $2,000, plus a barrel head trophy and, of course, bragging rights.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
There’s a $50 entry fee that covers your bourbons, a T-shirt and a commemorative Glencairn glass. Tickets are on sale online at bigblindbourbontasteoff.com and through sponsors Kentucky for Kentucky and Whiskey Bear.
Preliminaries will begin Jan. 14, with three heats nightly until the semifinals on Jan. 19 at noon and the finals that night at 6 p.m.
There also will be tasting events at Whiskey Bear leading up to the contest, according to a news release.
Comments