Restaurant closes downtown location but will “start again”

Another downtown Lexington restaurant has closed.
Graze on Limestone announced the news on Facebook that it has closed after two years in business. The building has been posted as for lease.
“Dearest GRAZE friends and family sadly we have to share that our S. Limestone location downtown Lexington will no longer be open for service,” the restaurant posted.
“We’ve recently fallen short of our expectations of what we want to produce as a company as a restaurant as a service and as a product. So we’ve decided to start again, start from SCRATCH make ourselves better, more efficient, practical and accessible.”
It was the second location for Graze, which will continue operating the Graze Market and Cafe at 150 Combs Ferry Road in Winchester. Owner/chef Craig de Villiers opened the second location in the former House of Soul building at 207 South Limestone, offering dinner for downtown diners that featured his signature local produce.
De Villiers did not immediately return a call for comment.
In the Facebook post, Graze said they are working on a new venture but for now will serve pre fixe dinners at the Winchester restaurant.
