Versailles dining spot closes after owners open new Lexington restaurant

By Janet Patton

December 27, 2018 09:22 AM

Pimiento cheese sticks served with house-made ranch dressing were a favorite appetizer at Addie’s and The Woodford Inn, which announced Wednesday it has closed.
A popular Versailles restaurant closed over the holidays. Addie’s and The Woodford Inn announced that the restaurant closed as of Dec. 26.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners thanked “the many guests we have been able to serve over the years and wish we were able to stay. We love Versailles and the wonderful community that we’ve been a part of for so long.”

On the post, Addie’s fans mourned the loss of its pimiento cheese sticks and other favorites. Some who had purchased gift certificates asked if they could still be redeemed. They were told that Stein’s by Addie’s, which opened last month on Southland Drive in Lexington, would honor them. Stein’s by Addies is also owned by Linda and Bruce Parker.

Named for Linda Parker’s mother, Adelyn, Addie’s opened in 2011 at the historic Cleveland Home in Versailles and offered comfort food and more in the restaurant and through catering, which apparently still is available.

Linda Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the restaurant’s closing.

Chef Celia Lowe talks about her process in making the signature fried pimento cheese sticks appetizer of Addie’s restaurant at Woodford Inn in Versailles.

