Building that houses last restaurant of famed Lexington chef for sale

The building on North Limestone that houses The Red Light Kitchen & Lounge is for sale.
Realtor Elizabeth Prewitt of Caswell Prewitt said that the property at 780 North Limestone was listed officially on Monday for $599,000. It is available for viewing in the mornings before the restaurant opens. It has been listed for sale as part of the estate of late chef Lucie Slone Meyers.
The Red Light, which was the last restaurant opened by Slone Meyers before her death in July 2017, is still open and serving food in the tradition of Lucie.
The new owners could decide to lease the building to The Red Light and keep it open or could open another restaurant, Prewitt said.
The 3,057-square-foot property is at the heart of the burgeoning NoLi arts and entertainment district and features a commercial kitchen, a dining room and a bar, along with six to 10 parking spaces. A block away, a new market, shops and offices will be going into the renovated bus station.
Other items in Meyers’ estate were auctioned in September 2017. But Lucie’s legacy lives on in chefs around Lexington who worked in her kitchens at the Rosebud, Roy & Nadine’s, the Phoenix, Pacific Pearl, the Julep Cup and A La Lucie, all of which helped put Lexington’s dining scene on the culinary map.
