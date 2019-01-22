Craving comfort food? Lexington winter dining event returns.

Looking for a good reason to get out for a nice dinner? Comfort Food Elevated Week is returning with lots of great dining options Jan. 24 through Feb. 3. The dining event, patterned on similar summer dining events, debuted last winter.
Some restaurants will offer appetizers and main dishes or mains and desserts for $20.19 Or some may offer a dessert for $2.19. Check with individual restaurants for menus and availability.
Participating restaurants in the event, which features fine dining and fine casual restaurants offering special menus, include Azur, Clawdaddy’s, Honeywood, Le Deauville French Bistro, Lockbox at 21c, Nick Ryan’s, Ranada’s Bistro, School Sushi and The Ketch Seafood Grill.
Here are some menus:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Chef Jeremy Ashby at Azur will offer for appetizer either pimiento cheese croquettes with bourbon peach chutney or grilled whole artichoke with Miss Marie’s tomato sauce. And for entree either Azur bourbon fried chicken with bourbon mashed potatoes, Southern-style pole beans and cream gravy or sea grits with sauteed shrimp and mussels in a lobster butter pan sauce with sweet peas, fresh corn and fresh tomato over creamy Weisenberger grits. And for dessert you get white chocolate peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.
▪ Clawdaddy’s will serve lobster bisque or clam chowder with either Clawdaddy’s crabmeat fettuccine In vodka sauce or lobster roll with slaw and whoopie pie for dessert.
▪ At chef Ouita Michel’s Honeywood, the menu is inspired by Julia Child and her classic, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking:” An amuse of housemade pickles, salted butter and baguette, a main of choucroute braise’e a’ l’Alsacienne (braised sauerkraut with kielbasa sausage and roasted potatoes) and a dessert of riz a’ l’impe’ratrice (Bavarian cream with rice and fruits.)
▪ School will offer an appetizer of either takoyaki (fried octopus beignets) or ebi shumai (shrimp dumplings) and entrees of katsu curry (Japanese curry served with pork cutlet), nabeyaki udon (udon noodle soup, topped with vegetable, egg, and shrimp tempura), or okonomiyaki (Japanese savory pancake.)
Comments