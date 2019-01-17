Food freebies for furloughed workers: Hams, turkeys, spaghetti, sandwiches

Federal workers on furlough during the government shutdown or working without pay are getting some help from Kentucky chefs and food providers.
On Saturday, Critchfield Meats will give away turkeys or cooked hams to about 300 people.
Critchfield manager Jacob Moore said on Thursday that “we had a surplus of hams and turkeys and we were just going to put them on sale but decided with all these people out of work it would be a nice thing to do for them.”
The shop at 2220 Nicholasville Road opens at 8 a.m. and will hand out the turkeys and hams beginning Saturday while they last to anyone with a valid government ID, one per person.
At chef Ouita Michel’s Holly Hill Inn at 412 North Winter Street in Midway, there will be a free spaghetti and meatball dinner on Monday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. for furloughed federal workers and their families, with valid federal ID. Please call 859-846-4732 to reserve a spot.
In Louisville, chef Edward Lee also is serving free meals at his 610 Magnolia restaurant to federal workers and their families; call 502-636-0783 to reserve spots.
Local caterer Selma Owens will serve free sandwiches daily for lunch at the Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard, to federal workers, contractors or sub-contractors in Fayette County affected by the government shutdown.
“We understand and want to help,” Owens said in the release. “The idea of families and individuals being stressed out and worried by where their next meal may come from was a real call to action for us. I knew we could make a difference. We had just finished planning to feed the TSA officials at the Bluegrass Airport and wanted to expand our support.”
Meals are available at Liberty Road Cafe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for federal workers, their children and spouses with a valid government ID. Some box lunches also are being donated to feed folks applying for Coach Calipari’s help at the local REACH office, Owens said.
Other local restaurants also are offering deals, including Ranada’s Bistro at 400 West Vine, which has free flatbread for lunch (eight options) for any furloughed federal employee with ID, and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafes, which has half-price meals for federal workers and their families on Saturday and Sunday.
For those looking for help feeding their animals, the Lexington Humane Society is encouraging furloughed federal workers to use their food bank for pets, which is open year round at the administration building at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike weekdays. Call 859-233-0044 for more information.
