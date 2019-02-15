Updated list of restaurants on probation as of February: Read before you eat

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time.
As of early February, there were about 160 restaurants and food service providers on probation, with about 30 added between Dec. 26 and Feb. 6. The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection. NOTE: The health department’s online database last updated on Dec. 10. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.
Several food service establishments came off probation last month: China Kitchen, 3094 Richmond Road; KFC-Pizza Hut, 1907 Plaudit Place; Lighthouse Ministries, 190 Spruce Street; and UK Samaritan Hospital, 310 S. Limestone Street. Ranada’s Bistro, formerly known as Walker’s, also has been taken off the probation list. Mumbai Masala, 102 W. High Street, closed, so it’s off the list.
One restaurant that was closed in December, La Casa de Mama, reopened Jan. 10 with a score of 95.
Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.
Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.
Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and their latest scores as of mid-December, according to the health department.
SINCE 2015:
- Penn Station, 1080 S. Broadway, Suite 101, on probation since 10/7/2015 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 11/12/18.
SINCE 2016:
- Golden Corral, 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 87 on 8/22/18.
- La Cabana, 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/2016 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 88 on 8/31/18.
- Lexington Country Club, 2550 Paris Pike, on probation since 12/13/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 8/3/18.
- Neighborhood Grocery, 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/2016 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 12/4/18.
SINCE 2017:
- Bluegrass Mart, 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/2017. Latest score was 89 on 9/19/18.
- Carino’s, 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 74 on 11/29/18.
- Chop House, 2640 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18.
- Frisch’s Restaurant, 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 6/21/18.
- Golden Buffet, 2907 Richmond Road, on probation since 9/21/2017 for unwashed hands or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and evidence of insects or rodents and a score of 75. Latest score was 93 on 11/1/18.
- Grime’s Restaurant (formerly Richie’s), 325 Roosevelt Blvd., on probation since 4/14/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 8/9/18.
- Happy Dragon, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 87 on 11/19/18.
- Louie’s Wine Dive, 854 E. High Street, on probation since 5/22/2017 for repeated failures, including lack of handwashing or unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 96 on 10/24/18.
- Lynagh’s Shamrock Bar & Grill, 154 Patchen Drive, on probation since 3/20/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 8/8/18.
- New Great Wall, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 9/11/18.
- Old Chicago, 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 10/8/18.
- Panda Cuisine, 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 99 on 10/19/18.
- Phillip’s Grocery and Deli, 553 S. Limestone, on probation since 5/3/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 88 on 10/22/18.
- Puccini’s, 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 10/23/18.
- Puccini’s Pizza, 833 Chevy Chase Place, on probation since 5/8/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 98 on 9/17/18.
- Saul Good Restaurant and Pub, 3801 Mall Rd., on probation since 11/28/2017 for lack of hot water and a score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 10/23/18.
- Tekka Grill & Sushi, 2300 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, on probation since 12/29/2017 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 11/8/18.
- Tortilleria Ramirez, 1429 Alexandria Drive, on probation since 9/20/2017 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or unhygienic practices and a score of 75. Latest score was 93 on 7/12/18.
- Wah Mei, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Suite 110, on probation since 8/30/2017 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 10/24/18.
PLACED ON PROBATION SO FAR THIS YEAR:
- NEW Africa and Caribbean Imports, 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/2019 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 83 for food service, 92 for retail on 1/7/19.
- Arby’s, 3261 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 12/3/2018 for unhygienic practices. Latest score was 87 on 12/3/18.
- A Taste of India, 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 9/12/18.
- Ali Baba Grocery, 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/2018 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 82 on 11/5/18.
- Asian Too, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 4/23/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 82. Latest score was 98 on 9/6/18.
- Athenian Grill at Fritz Farms, 119 Marion, Suite 110 & 120, on probation since 3/16/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score of 97 on 8/21/18.
- B.D.’s Mongolian Grill, 2309 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 12/19/2018 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices and score of 77.
- Blue Reef - Sushi & Grill, 1080 S. Broadway, on probation since 7/5/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score of 95 on 11/12/18.
- Blue Skillet, 213 East Seventh Street, on probation since 10/22/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, no hot water and other unhygienic practices. Latest score of 98 on 11/14/2018.
- Bluefire Bar and Grill, 401 W. High Street, on probation since 7/12/2018 for signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored, and a score of 82. Latest score of 97 on 7/25/18.
- Blvd Grill, 844 Hays Blvd., on probation since 12/14/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93.
- Bob Evans Restaurant, 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 91 on 11/9/18.
- BP Food Mart (dba NazThree BP), 781 East New Circle Road, on probation since 11/20/2018 for toxic items improperly labeled. Latest score of 90 on 12/3/18.
- NEW The Bridge, 342 Romany Road, on probation since 1/9/2019 for dishwasher not sanitizing properly. Latest score was 95 on 1/9/19.
- NEW Buffalo Wild Wings, 1080 South Broadway, on probation since 12/27/2018 for unhygienic practices, improper dishwashing and a score of 82. Latest score was 82 on 12/27/18.
- Campus Catering No. 1 and Campus Catering No. 2, 160 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 11/28/2018 for no permit for reduced-oxygen packaging and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 94 and 95 on 11/28/18.
- Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 97 on 10/5/18.
- Centro Americano, 1426 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/2018 for potentially hazardous food, unclean surfaces and equipment, toilet not flushing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 83. Latest score was 96 on 10/19/18.
- Chao Cajun, Fayette Mall Food Court, on probation since 11/26/2018 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving, and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 11/26/18.
- Cheddar’s, 3094 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 2/16/2018 for unsafe food, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stores and a score of 72. Latest score was 95 on 9/12/18.
- Cheng’s Restaurant, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. No. 302, on probation since 12/3/2018 for signs of insects (dead roaches.) Latest score was 88 on 12/3/18.
- Citgo Food Mart, 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 10/18/18.
- NEW Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/2019 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 76 on 1/2/19.
- Clamato’s, 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 89 on 9/26/18.
- Core Life Eatery, 4040 Finn Way Ste. 110, on probation since 8/8/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 11/9/18.
- NEW Country Inn & Suites, 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/2019 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 1/10/19.
- The Curb Bar, 2314 Paris Pike, on probation since 12/13/2018 for potentially hazardous food, dog on premises, signs of cat and score of 81.
- Dairy Mart, 155 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 10/17/2018 for having no sink in the restroom. Latest score was 89.
- Denny’s, 1880 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/11/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, flies in washroom & mop sink and a score of 72. Latest score was 91 on 9/25/18.
- Depot Deli, 5751 Briar Hill Rd., Bldg. 226, on probation since 12/17/2018 for unhygienic practices and score of 84.
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 1315 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/26/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints, and a score of 75. Latest score was 98 on 10/17/18.
- Donut Days, 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 97 on 8/1/18.
- NEW Double Tree Guest Suites, 2601 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/26/2018 for potentially unsafe food. Latest score was 90 on 12/26/18.
- Edley’s BBQ, 114 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 110, on probation since 12/3/2018 for potentially hazardous food, dishwasher not sanitizing, unhygienic practices and a score of 80. Latest score was 80.
- El Huarache, 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 98 on 11/19/18.
- El Milagro Dos, 1545 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 3/30/2018 for unsafe food temp and lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 98 on 11/13/18.
- El Rancho Tapatio Taqueria, 144 Burt Rd., on probation since 12/12/2018 for unhygienic practices, signs of insects (flies) in bar and a score of 84.
- El Saboroso, 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/17/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints. Latest score was 89 on 10/17/18.
- Faith Lutheran Church Child Care Ministries, 1000 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/15/2018 for signs of rodents, unsafe food. Latest score was 100 on 11/30/18.
- Fazoli’s, 1840 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/7/2018 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 12/7/18.
- Firehouse Subs, 1781 Sharkey Way, on probation since 5/10/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 96 on 11/12/18.
- NEW First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St., on probation since 1/11/2019 for improper food storage; improper sanitizing; and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 1/11/19.
- Foliage Chinese Restaurant, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/5/2018 for improper dishwashing and improper sanitizing. Latest score 88 on 12/5/18.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 9/25/18.
- Giovanni’s of New Circle, 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 92 was on 10/8/18.
- Grand Tako, 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 93 on 9/21/18.
- NEW Gyroz Mediterranean, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 2/1/2019 for unhygienic practices and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 2/1/19.
- Happy China, 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/2018 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76.
- Horseshoes Saloon and Steakhouse, 1987 North Broadway, on probation since 11/21/2018 for improper handwashing, improper sanitizing, no consumer advisory on menu and score of 73. Latest score of 94 on 12/6/18.
- Jalapeno’s, 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/2018 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 85 on 12/12/18.
- Jamba Juice, 535 S. Upper St., on probation since 6/21/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 11/13/18.
- Jason’s Deli, 134 Malabu Drive, on probation since 10/30/2018 for unhygienic practices and a score of 83. Latest score was 100 on 11/13/2018.
- Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1060 Chinoe Road Plaza, on probation since 5/21/2018 for unsafe food temps, lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 93 on 11/14/18.
- NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 12/21/2018 for can opener poor repair, leaving metal shavings. Latest score was 93 on 12/21/18.
- NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/2019 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 91 on 1/31/19.
- Kroger and Kroger’s AFC Sushi, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/2018 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 88 in food, 93 in retail and 92 in sushi on 12/11/18.
- La Casa de Mama, 1424 Versailles Rd., was placed on probation and ordered closed on 12/20/2018 for live roaches, potentially hazardous food, sewage issues, toxic items, and a score of 54. It reopened Jan. 10 with a score of 95.
- La Guadalupana, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 97 on 5/18/18.
- La Marquesa, 3101 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/19/2018 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 10/16/18.
- The Learning Center, 475 Price Road, on probation since 10/1/2018 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 10/15/18.
- Lee’s Garden, 680 Lima Drive, on probation since 5/3/2018 for unsafe food conditions, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 62. Latest score was 99 on 11/20/18.
- Logan’s Roadhouse, 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/2018 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61.
- Logan’s Roadhouse, 140 Rojay Dr., on probation since 5/23/2018 for unsafe food temp. Latest score was 91 on 11/15/18.
- Loudon’s Square Buffet, 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 8/23/18.
- Lundy’s of Lexington, 1389 Pridemore Court,on probation since 5/9/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score was 93 on 11/26/18.
- Mad Mushroom of UK, 561 South Broadway, on probation since 9/6/18 for unhygienic employee practices. Latest score was 97 on 9/20/18.
- Malone’s and Drake’s, 3347 Tates Creek Rd., on probation since 12/5/2018 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, improper gloving and score of 67. Latest score was 98 on 12/18/18.
- NEW Magee’s Bakery, 726 East Main St., on probation since 1/22/2019 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, leaking dishwasher, no hand sink in food prep area and score of 67. Latest score was 67 on 1/22/19.
- NEW Mandarin, 2220 Nicholasville Raod, on probation since 1/17/2019 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, dirty surfaces, a leaking dishwasher and a score of 63. Latest score was 63 on 1/17/19.
- Maria’s Kitchen No. 2, 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 93 on 11/27/18.
- McAlister’s Deli, 836 Euclid Ave., on probation since 1/11/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 9/3/18.
- NEW Meals on Wheels, 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/2019 for potentially hazardous food improperly stored and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 1/9/19.
- Meijer, 350 West Reynolds Rd., on probation since 11/27/2018 for signs of insects (flies) in retail food (bakery.) Latest score was 96 in food service and 92 in retail food on 11/27/18.
- Midway Food Mart, 3895 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/21/2018 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and a score of 77. Latest score was 97 on 10/15/18.
- The Mill Bakery, 341 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/20/2018 for toxic items improperly stores. Latest score was 91 on 11/20/18.
- Mimi’s Southern Cooking, 126 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food temp, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 64. Latest score was 90 on 10/22/18.
- NEW Minit Mart, 1998 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 1/29/2019 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs), improper sanitizing; unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints; lack of hand washing; toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 83 for food service. On retail, the inspector also found expired medications. Latest score for food was 83 and for retail was 81 on 1/29/19.
- Minit Mart, 1975 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 11/2/2018 for unsafe food and unhygienic practices. Latest score of 99 on 11/19/2018.
- Minit Mart, 2297 Thunderstick Drive, on probation since 2/15/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score was 96 on 8/24/18.
- Minit Mart, 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 82 on 12/3/18.
- NEW Miracles and Wonder Play and Learn daycare, 2283 Devonport Dr., on probation since 2/4/2019 for unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, dishwasher not sanitizing and score of 84.
- Office Lounge, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 91 on 12/5/18.
- Off Tha Hookah, 504 Euclid Ave., on probation since 5/16/2018 for no hot water. Latest score was 97 on 6/20/18.
- NEW Original Brooklyn Pizza, 3330 Partner Place Suite 124, on probation since 1/28/2019 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and toxic chemical storage. Latest score was 86 on 1/28/19.
- Oshimi Sushi, 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/2018 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 94 on 10/17/18.
- NEW Pazzo’s, 385 South Limestone, on probation since 12/27/2018 for hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 87 on 12/27/18.
- NEW Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2337 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 2/6/2019 for unhygienic practices and score of 79. Latest score was 79 on 2/6/19.
- Rally’s, 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 9/4/18.
- Ramsey’s, 3090 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 6/21/2018 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 76. Latest score was 93 on 7/9/18.
- Ramsey’s, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 3/27/2018 for a sewage/waste disposal violation. Latest score was 97 on 7/26/18.
- Ramsey’s, 151 W. Zandale Drive, on probation since 5/17/2018 for unsafe food temps. Latest score was 96 on 9/27/18.
- The Red Light, 780 N. Limestone Street, on probation since 4/17/2018 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 79. Latest score of 89 on 9/6/18.
- Rodeway Inn, 750 Newtown Court, on probation since 12/18/2018 for toxic items improperly labeled and score of 84.
- NEW Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/2019 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 1/9/19.
- Shell-Estepp’s Food Mart Deli, 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 8/20/18 for food (pork) stored at unsafe temperature (76 degrees), unhygienic conditions, evidence of insects or rodents, and a score of 84. Latest score was 93 on 8/31/18.
- NEW Sir Pizza, 463 West New Circle Rd., on probation since 1/25/2019 for improper hand washing, potentially hazardous food, toxic items improperly stored and not hot water at hand sink. Latest score was 77 on 1/25/19.
- Skyline BP, 1065 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/31/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 80. Latest score was 98 on 11/14/18.
- NEW Sonic, 2633 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/14/2019 for improper storage of toxic chemicals; no soap at hand sink; leaking toilet; personal items improperly stored and score of 82. Latest score was 82 on 1/14/19.
- Spearmint Rhino, 5539 Athens-Boonesboro Rd., on probation since 12/13/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 90.
- NEW Speedway, 1281 East New Circle Road, on probation since 1/7/2019 for having no certified food manager present. Latest score was 90 for food service and 96 for retail on 1/7/19.
- Speedway, 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/2018 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 8/13/18.
- Speedway, 900 Winchester Road, on probation since 7/6/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 11/8/18.
- Speedway, 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road, on probation since 9/10/2018 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints and other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 100 on 10/17/18.
- Springhill Suites, 863 South Broadway, on probation since 9/10/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 10/1/18.
- NEW Spuds Tavern, 3130 Pimlico Parkway Suite 101, on probation since 12/28/2018 for evidence of rodents and no hair restraints. Latest score was 92 on 12/28/18.
- St. Joseph Hospital, 1 St. Joseph Dr., on probation since 6/22/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 97 on 10/19/18.
- Steak Express, 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/2018 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 95 on 7/16/18.
- Steak ‘N Shake, 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 87 on 11/5/18.
- NEW Subway, 3061 Fieldstone Way, on probation since 1/11/2019 for improperly stored food and unhygienic practices. Latest score was 88 on 1/11/19.
- NEW Subway, 386 Woodland Ave., on probation since 1/7/2019 for falsified food handler cards and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 90 on 1/7/19.
- NEW Subway, 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 2/1/2019 for expired milk, potentially hazardous food and no certified food manager present. Latest score was 89 on 2/1/19.
- Subway, 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/2018 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 12/7/18.
- Subway, 2160 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 8/24/2018 for potentially hazardous food and unhygienic practices. Latest score was 98 on 9/13/18.
- SuperAmerica/Speedway, 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/2018 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 99 on 11/29/18.
- NEW Super Mercada Aquacalientes, 459 West New Circle Road, on probation since 12/26/2018 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score for food service was 74 and for retail (selling expired dairy) was 95 on 12/26/18.
- NEW Tachibana Restaurant, 785 Newtown Court, on probation since 2/4/2019 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not properly sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 76 on 2/4/19.
- Tandoor Express, 630 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 9/12/2018 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 10/2/18.
- Ted’s Montana Grill, 120 Summit At Fritz Farms, Suite 180, on probation since 6/20/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 11/14/18.
- NEW Texas de Brazil, 151 Larue, Suite 150 at The Summit, on probation since 1/22/2019 for no thermometers to check food temps, no food handler cards and score of 80. Latest score was 80 on 1/22/19.
- Thai Street Food Kitchen, 3340 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for unsafe food conditions, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 99 on 10/15/18.
- Thornton’s Food Stop, 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/2018 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 92 on 8/21/18.
- NEW Thornton’s, 1120 Winchester Road, on probation since 1/7/2019 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, a blocked hand sink, and a score of 76. Latest score was 76 for food service and 90 for retail on 1/7/19.
- Tolly Ho, 606 South Broadway, on probation since 12/12/2018 for unhygienic practices, improper handwashing and gloving, unsanitized dishes, improper toxic chemical storage and a score of 68.
- Waffle House, 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18.
- Waffle House, 1912 Plaudit Place, on probation since 3/6/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 95 on 12/3/18.
- The Weekly Juicery, 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/2018 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 100 on 10/19/18.
- Wildcat Market, 552 Columbia Ave., on probation since 8/2/2018 for sign of bugs or rodents. Latest score was 99 on 11/12/18.
- Windy Corner Market, 4595 Bryan Station Rd., on probation since 12/17/2018 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 87.
- Wong Wong Restaurant, 458 Southland Dr., on probation since 12/4/2018 for unhygienic practices, improper handwashing, unsanitized dishes and score of 79.
- NEW Yummy Yummy, 1395 West Main St., on probation since 1/31/2019, for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 76 on 1/31/19.
