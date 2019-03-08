New restaurants are coming to Lexington, including a couple offering seafood boils

It’s still winter but Lexington’s restaurant scene is heating up. Several new restaurants are coming to town, and others are expanding or moving as well. Here’s what is coming:
▪ Tilted Kilt, 1030 South Broadway. This British-themed sports bar, which features “Kilt Girls” and allegedly boys too, opened on March 5. It’s next to KSBar and Grille but has a separate entrance. The menu features pub food and more, and the atmosphere is “plaid Hooters.”
▪ Graze, 111 Woodland Avenue. This restaurant closed in December on Limestone but will reopen in April in the former Julep Cup spot in The Woodlands with an expanded menu from chef Craig de Villiers, a bigger patio and restaurant and lots of parking.
▪ Storming Crab, 4009 Nicholasville Road. This crab boil/Cajun seafood place is going in where the Applebee’s was along Nicholasville. According to the menu, you get to pick your flavor, your heat level and your seafood. Also has wings, fried baskets and raw oysters. They hope to open in the next month or two.
▪ Shaking Seafood and Wings, 3110 Mapleleaf Drive, also is coming. This place also offers a variety of seafood boils and flavored wings. You can also get tacos. Opening soon.
▪ Tipsy Cow Bar, 3130 Mapleleaf Drive. This Georgetown bar and a restaurant is opening another location in Lexington. The Georgetown one has live music, karaoke, and serves lunch and dinner. The Lexington Tipsy Cow will be similar when it opens, probably in April.
▪ Great Bagel and Bakery, Boston Road and Man o’War. The local bagel place is expanding to the South Side of town, adding new items to the menu and milling its own flour. Hopes to open in May.
▪ Jump Start, 2681 Old Rosebud. This new smoothie and espresso bar is in the Whitaker Family YMCA at Hamburg but it is open to the public, just inside the front doors. It features Shuffle Bean Coffee, vitality bowls and baked goods among the healthy food options.
▪ Sakura, 3695 Nicholasville Road. The place on Winchester Road known for its half-price sushi opened a second location in the former Smashburger location off Nicholasville Road on Feb. 10. The menu is the same as the original, plus pho noodles.
▪ First Watch, 119 West Reynolds Road. This is the first new First Watch from Holland Restaurant Group, which will be opening another on Richmond Road later this year. The one off Nicholasville in front of Target opened earlier this year.
