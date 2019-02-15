Which new restaurant is coming to the former Julep Cup space in The Woodlands?

Graze, the restaurant that closed its Lexington location on Limestone in December, is opening in a new location nearby.
The restaurant owned by chef Craig de Villiers will open in The Woodlands on Main and Woodland Avenue in April, according to The Webb Companies, which manages the retail space in the condominium building.
Graze will be in the former restaurant spot occupied by The Julep Cup for nine years. The space, which has been for lease since late 2017, “is undergoing a floor-to-ceiling renovation,” according to the Webb Companies.
It will be more open, with an expanded bar area, giant TVs and five on-tap beers to complement de Villiers’ Southern-themed cocktails, such as his blueberry and honey thyme Old Fashioned.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will be much larger than the previous location, with 150 seats compared with 32 and have more than 80 free on-site parking spots. The restaurant also will have an expanded patio, with two tiers of seating.
Graze will be open for lunch and dinner daily and for brunch on weekends.
De Villiers, who also owns Graze Market and Cafe at 150 Combs Ferry Road in Winchester, said he plans to expand the menu at the new location. New entrees will include chicken and waffles, country fried steak and house-made pastas, to go with the restaurant’s lineup of house-made items such as cured pancetta and bacon, biscuits and pickles.
Customer favorites such as Carolina fries will be there too, along with his banana curry. Graze also will offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items.
Comments