Two more downtown Lexington restaurants have closed

Even as the dining scene heats up, two downtown Lexington restaurants have closed.
The Sweet Spot at 126 North Broadway shut its doors for good last week. The owners of ice cream and sweets shop said on its Facebook page that they would like to thank customers for five “incredible years with you in downtown Lexington.
Another local restaurant closed at Limestone and High. It isn’t clear when Mumbai Masala, 102 West High Street, closed but the restaurant location is empty. An Indian restaurant has been in that spot for several years.
Mumbai Masala opened in March 2017 with a lunch buffet in the spot where Bombay Bar & Grill was. Before that, it was Bombay Brazier on the ground floor and Banana Leaf, with Indian and Malaysian food, upstairs.
