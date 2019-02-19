Curse of Saratoga strikes again? Another Chevy Chase restaurant closes in Lexington.

Louie’s Wine Dive, which opened in Chevy Chase just over two years ago, has closed, according to a sign on the door. It apparently closed Sunday; Saturday night was the last service.
The restaurant opened in November 2016 at Euclid and High with an ambitious menu with charcuterie and wine pairings. Lots and lots of wines, as well as a full bar and bourbons.
The restaurant was part of a chain founded by Kentucky native Whitney VinZant, who has opened Louie’s Wine Dives in Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Omaha and more and wanted to bring it to Lexington, where his wife has family ties.
But the location, which has no parking lot attached, has seen several promising concepts come and go, including the Macho Nacho, GCB, Buddy’s and Roy’s. The storied Saratoga sat there for decades before it was torn down in 2000 to make way for the existing shopping strip.
VinZant did not immediately return a call for comment on why Louie’s Wine Dive closed.
In a 2016 interview, VinZant said he was optimistic about the restaurant’s future. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to be able to share this in Kentucky,” VinZant said in 2016. “It’s been a long time coming, and there’s not a concept like it in Kentucky. We typically are in cities of 2 1/2 million people or more; we haven’t ever opened a Louie’s in a place the size of Lexington, but Lexington is so progressive (food-wise) we think people will enjoy it.”
The restaurant earned high marks from reviewers but saw many changes in kitchen personnel.
