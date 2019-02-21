‘Top Chef’ Kentucky’s Graham Elliot is in town and you’ll never guess where he ate.

If you see someone wandering around Lexington Thursday wearing white glasses and think, ‘was that chef Graham Elliot?’ the answer is probably yes.
Elliot, who is a judge on “Top Chef” Kentucky, is in town for a private viewing party for the last episode filmed in Kentucky.
And while he’s here, he’s grabbing some local grub.
He posted a photo on Intagram of his breakfast, saying “Starting the morning off with a ‘Hot Mess Sandwich’ at Tolly Ho. 2 sausage patties, 2 slices of crispy bacon, buttery hashbrowns, American cheese, and 2 fluffy scrambled eggs piled high on toated and buttered Texas Toast ... or so the menu says. #BreakfastOfChampions #WhenInLexington #Kentucky #DietOnHold #DirtyAF”
Looks like Elliot and his family might be staying at the 21c Museum Hotel downtown, where they are enjoying chef Jonathan Searle’s Lockbox menu, if the room service photos are anything to go by.
