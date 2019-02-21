Restaurant News & Reviews

‘Top Chef’ Kentucky’s Graham Elliot is in town and you’ll never guess where he ate.

By Janet Patton

February 21, 2019 12:14 PM

If you see someone wandering around Lexington Thursday wearing white glasses and think, ‘was that chef Graham Elliot?’ the answer is probably yes.

Elliot, who is a judge on “Top Chef” Kentucky, is in town for a private viewing party for the last episode filmed in Kentucky.

And while he’s here, he’s grabbing some local grub.

He posted a photo on Intagram of his breakfast, saying “Starting the morning off with a ‘Hot Mess Sandwich’ at Tolly Ho. 2 sausage patties, 2 slices of crispy bacon, buttery hashbrowns, American cheese, and 2 fluffy scrambled eggs piled high on toated and buttered Texas Toast ... or so the menu says. #BreakfastOfChampions #WhenInLexington #Kentucky #DietOnHold #DirtyAF”

Looks like Elliot and his family might be staying at the 21c Museum Hotel downtown, where they are enjoying chef Jonathan Searle’s Lockbox menu, if the room service photos are anything to go by.

Janet Patton

Janet Patton covers restaurants, bars, food and bourbon for the Herald-Leader. She is an award-winning business reporter who also has covered agriculture, gambling, horses and hemp.

