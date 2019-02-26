Restaurant closing at The Summit; first loss at Lexington shopping center

Ted’s Montana Grill at The Summit at Fritz Farm is closing this week.
This is the first restaurant closure at the shopping center, which opened in the spring of 2017 with many high-profile stores and restaurants.
According to a statement from The Summit at Fritz Farm, which is owned by Bayer Properties: “On Feb. 28, Ted’s Montana Grill at The Summit at Fritz Farm will close. We are evaluating options for the space based on market demand and look forward to welcoming another inspired brand to our bespoke retail collection. ”
The 4,520-square-foot restaurant, which seated 136 people and had a patio for 22, opened in May 2017, hiring about 70 people, for this location, its second in Lexington.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The other location at Hamburg is still open, according to the company.
“At Ted’s Montana Grill, we consistently review our restaurant portfolio and make strategic decisions to better position our business for the future. As we look to grow our company, closing the Lexington Summit location is the best decision for the future of Ted’s Montana Grill,” said Kristi Martin, president and COO of Ted’s Montana Grill, in a statement. “All of our staff has been given the opportunity for employment at our other location.
Founded by media mogul Ted Turner and famed restaurateur George McKerrow Jr., Ted’s Montana Grill offered the largest bison menu in the world as well as lots of Angus beef, antibiotic-free chicken and fresh seafood.
But it apparently wasn’t enough to stand out in Lexington’s challenging restaurant market, which was impacted in 2017 by the dozens of new restaurants that opened in the shopping center, including Shake Shack, J. Alexander’s, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Babalu Tapas & Tacos, CRU Food and Wine, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Grimaldi’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Steel City Pops, Texas de Brazil, World of Beer and Ouita Michel’s Honeywood.
Comments