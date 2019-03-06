Restaurant News & Reviews

Weekend’s best bets: Horse farm tours, Lexington Singers and an ice cream taco from Crank & Boom

By Matt Wickstrom and

Janet Patton

March 06, 2019 11:42 AM

Come meet the mares and foals as well as stallions at horse farms around Central Kentucky, including Adena Springs Farm.
Come meet the mares and foals as well as stallions at horse farms around Central Kentucky, including Adena Springs Farm. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Come meet the mares and foals as well as stallions at horse farms around Central Kentucky, including Adena Springs Farm. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Members of Horse Country will open their gates March 9-10 for free tours for the third annual “Meet the NEIGHbors” event. Tours are limited capacity (four spots total per household may be reserved) and reservations are required. Participating locations include Adena Springs, Airdrie Stud, Blackwood Stables, Claiborne Farm, Coolmore America, Jonabell, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Hermitage Farm, Hurstland, Keeneland, Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lane’s End, Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center, Mill Ridge, Pin Oak, Runnymede, Saxony, Spendthrift, Spy Coast Farm, Stone Farm, Taylor Made, and WinStar. Meettheneighborsky.com

Lexington singers celebrate 60 years

The Lexington Singers will perform a newly commissioned work on March 10 before debut the piece on tour to South Africa in July. The concert is free but donations of backpack to-go food items are welcome. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 West High St. Lexsing.org

International Women’s Festival

Enjoy performances, international food, shop with local vendors, and browse a gallery of art work from women of 15 different countries on March 9 at the Lyric Theatre’s International Women’s Festival. The free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. 300 E Third St. Lexingtonlyric.com

Another wonder woman

Catch “Dolores,” the documentary about Dolores Huerta, the activist who worked with Cesar Chaves to co-found the United Farm Workers as well as other rights groups. March 8, 10 a.m. free, One World Film Festival, Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. Lexfilm.org

Crave Taco Week - Corto Lima.JPG
It’s new: Crave Taco Week, with $5 taco platters, like this one from Corto Lima. It runs through March 10, so you can still get your crunch on at more than two dozen restaurants.
Theresa Stanley

Taco Week wraps up

Crave Taco Week, a new event from Smiley Pete, will continue through March 9-10, with $5 taco plates at more than two dozen participating restaurants, including Crank and Boom where you can get ice cream tacos while they last. Cravetacoweek.com

Janet Patton

Janet Patton covers restaurants, bars, food and bourbon for the Herald-Leader. She is an award-winning business reporter who also has covered agriculture, gambling, horses and hemp.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  