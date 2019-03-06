Weekend’s best bets: Horse farm tours, Lexington Singers and an ice cream taco from Crank & Boom

Members of Horse Country will open their gates March 9-10 for free tours for the third annual “Meet the NEIGHbors” event. Tours are limited capacity (four spots total per household may be reserved) and reservations are required. Participating locations include Adena Springs, Airdrie Stud, Blackwood Stables, Claiborne Farm, Coolmore America, Jonabell, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Hermitage Farm, Hurstland, Keeneland, Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lane’s End, Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center, Mill Ridge, Pin Oak, Runnymede, Saxony, Spendthrift, Spy Coast Farm, Stone Farm, Taylor Made, and WinStar. Meettheneighborsky.com
Lexington singers celebrate 60 years
The Lexington Singers will perform a newly commissioned work on March 10 before debut the piece on tour to South Africa in July. The concert is free but donations of backpack to-go food items are welcome. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 West High St. Lexsing.org
International Women’s Festival
Enjoy performances, international food, shop with local vendors, and browse a gallery of art work from women of 15 different countries on March 9 at the Lyric Theatre’s International Women’s Festival. The free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. 300 E Third St. Lexingtonlyric.com
Another wonder woman
Catch “Dolores,” the documentary about Dolores Huerta, the activist who worked with Cesar Chaves to co-found the United Farm Workers as well as other rights groups. March 8, 10 a.m. free, One World Film Festival, Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. Lexfilm.org
Taco Week wraps up
Crave Taco Week, a new event from Smiley Pete, will continue through March 9-10, with $5 taco plates at more than two dozen participating restaurants, including Crank and Boom where you can get ice cream tacos while they last. Cravetacoweek.com
