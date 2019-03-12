Another Lexington restaurant closes after landing on health department probation

Another Lexington restaurant has closed its doors: Mandarin Cafe and Sushi announced the news on its Facebook page on Monday.
According to a message on the restaurant’s phone, the restaurant planned to be closed on Mondays only.
But a post on Facebook says the business closed permanently instead.
“We loved serving on you and thank you for your loyalty,” the owners said in the post. The owners could not be reached immediately for comment about why the restaurant closed after more than five years in business.
Several customers expressed their thanks online for years of sushi and memories.
The restaurant opened at 2220 Nicholasville Road, Suite 120, in November of 2013.
It was placed on probation by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department in January after scoring 63 in an inspection that found, among other issues, potentially hazardous food; unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints; dirty surfaces; and a leaking dishwasher.
