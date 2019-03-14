Remember that Chinese restaurant that closed abruptly? Here’s why.

The Mandarin Cafe and Sushi Restaurant, which announced Monday that it had closed its doors, actually was shut down by the health department.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department officially closed the restaurant on Friday and posted a red notice on the door that said, “This establishment is closed” but the sign was removed.
On Monday, the health department reposted it, but it was removed again later this week.
According to Skip Castleman, environmental health coordinator for the health department, the restaurant was closed because they refused to be re-inspected. Mandarin had been placed on health department probation in January and when the inspector arrived to re-inspect on Friday, the owner declined.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Read Next
Another Lexington restaurant closes after landing on health department probation
“During the course of a 30-day follow-up inspection on Mandarin on 3/8 the owner/manager indicated he was going to close the establishment,” Castleman said in an email. “He was informed that by ending the inspection before it was complete would result in an automatic closure, he acknowledged this and the inspection was concluded and we posted an LFCHD closed sign.”
“Under the circumstances (an incomplete inspection and no signature from the manager) the investigation on the establishment is still ongoing and we cannot release any further information at this time.”
It’s unclear why the manager/owner stopped the inspection. No one was answering the phone at the restaurant on Thursday.
Mandarin had announced on Monday on Facebook that it had closed, and thanked loyal customers for their business.
Comments