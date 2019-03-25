‘Southern Living’ named this Lexington restaurant the best in Kentucky. Again.

One of Lexington’s longest-running hit restaurants has been honored by “Southern Living” again.
Dudley’s on Short was voted by readers as the Kentucky winner of the magazine’s third annual South’s Best survey.
It’s a repeat win; Dudley’s also was voted Kentucky’s best in 2017.
Opened in 1981 by owner Debbie Long, the white tablecloth restaurant has long been recognized as one of the city’s best, and now it is getting statewide kudos too.
This week, Dudley’s celebrates nine years at its present location on Short Street (it began in Dudley Square on Maxwell St.) Beginning March 27, the anniversary of the opening of Dudley’s on Short, chef Marck Richardson will launch the first of a new dinner series, Dudley’s Dinners: Days of Spring.
The five-course tasting menu will highlight early spring produce in each course. An optional beverage pairing also is available. The dinner is $55 per person.
