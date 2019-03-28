Now accepting reservations: Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse announces opening date

Can’t wait to eat at the new Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington? Your wait is almost over.

Jeff Ruby’s announced Thursday that it will open to the public on April 20 and is taking reservations at (859) 554-7000 for that date and beyond.

The long-awaited restaurant, which at 10,000 square feet may be the largest in Lexington, will include a piano bar with a Wildcat blue piano, antique crystal chandeliers, a main dining room with a wall of wine offerings, a Wildcat Room with UK sports memorabilia, a Gatsby room, a Breeders’ room with a ceiling of jockeys’ silks, a Bourbon room with an 18-foot-long antique dining table and much more.

Jeff Ruby has said he wants the experience to be “magical” for Lexington: “Lexington deserves our best restaurant, and this will be our best one,” Ruby said last fall. “When you wait that long, you better not let them down. They’re expecting something magical, and I won’t let them down.”

Jeff Ruby, wearing his UK blue hardhat, showed renderings of the restaurant as construction continued on Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. The restaurant opens April 20. Matt Goins

He expects it be a destination for locals and for visitors.

The menu will include steaks and seafood, as well as sushi, plus items created specifically for this restaurant, including the Wildcat Cake, a four-layer blueberry cake with cream cheese icing.

Ruby, who was on the site this week supervising the fitting out of the restaurant, showed off many of the details he’s chosen for the restaurant, including chandeliers still waiting for thousands of crystals to be hung up.

As he was describing details, his cell phone rang. The caller was UK football coach Mark Stoops.

“He wants to make sure there’s some football stuff in there, and not just basketball,” Ruby said.

Thousands of crystals will adorn this chandelier once it is finished. The chandeliers are so tall that domes had to be put into the ceiling. Matt Goins

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Where: 101 West Vine Street

Call: (859) 554-7000