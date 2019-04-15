Kangaroo one of the “epic” tacos on the menu at this restaurant coming to Fayette Mall

The menu for Agave & Rye includes lots of “epic” tacos such as these.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Fayette Mall. Agave & Rye focuses on tequila and bourbon as well as “epic” tacos, according to the restaurant’s web site.

It will open in June in the former Newk’s Eatery location, on the front side of the mall next to Jos. A. Banks. Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall closed in October 2017.

The new restaurant is expected to be open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch and stay open late and past 1 a.m. on weekends.

Agave & Rye has one location in Covington that opened at 635 Madison Avenue in February 2018. The restaurant plans to open this second location in Lexington, with two more restaurants planned for Northern Kentucky.

Agave & Rye features a menu of innovative tacos plus Mexican food favorites such as queso and guacamole and more. Photo provided

Co-owner Yavonne Sarber said that they decided to go into tacos after more than a decade in fine dining in Columbus, Ohio.

Why tacos? “They’re awesome,” Sarber said.

And adaptable: The menu includes everything from chicken to ... kangaroo.

“We do have kangaroo,” Sarber said. “In Australia, it’s similar to cow here for us. It’s not that crazy of a thing. It’s pretty popular here. It kinds of tastes like filet, just a tiny bit gamier.”

She said they also will have a full bar, with about 80 tequilas and about 80 bourbons. “Our margaritas are a wild success,” she said. “We juice our limes daily. We don’t carry anything frozen or processed.”

Agave & Rye will offer a bar lineup of, what else?, tequila and bourbon when it opens in June. SHELLEE FISHER

The menu features innovative tacos such as:





▪ The Hell Ya, with pimento cheese, pineapple slaw, BBQ, dill pickle, crispy chicken breast, and bacon.

▪ The Alderman, with ancho grilled steak, chile de arbol salsa, Mexican street corn salad and cotija cheese.

▪ The Sensai, with fresh Bibb lettuce, soy and ginger kangaroo tenderloin, sticky hosin glaze, crispy rice noodle, spicy peanut chili oil and shaved green onion.

▪ The Crown Jewel, with mac n’ cheese, grilled portabella, butter poached lobster and shaved onions.

The Sensai, with bibb lettuce, soy and ginger kangaroo tenderloin, sticky hosin glaze, crispy rice noodle, spicy peanut chili oil and shaved green onion.

▪ The Bang Bang, with corn fritters, crispy cauliflower, queso and spicy crispy carrots.

The menu also includes desserts as well as sides.

Most tacos are double shelled, with a crunchy corn tortilla and a soft flour one, and you can also get refried beans in between them. Many are also available as bowls.