Is that bacon on dessert? If it’s Taste of the Bluegrass, then yes, it probably is.

The chocolate butter toffee with bourbon buttercream and candied bacon from Sweet Lilu’s. Yep, it will be at Taste of the Bluegrass this year.

Once a year, you get a chance to sample some of the best food and drinks in Central Kentucky and do it all for charity at the annual Taste of the Bluegrass.

This year’s event will feature a new special judge: Chef Jason Smith, winner of the thirteenth season of “Food Network Star” from Grayson. Known for his catchphrase “Lord Honey,” Smith will judge a special category, known as the Southern Trinity Award for the best dessert that includes butter, bacon and bourbon.

Kentucky baker Jason Smith, now a judge on Food Network’s “Best Baker in America,” will judge this year's Taste of the Bluegrass special category, Southern Trinity. Photo provided

The May 17 dining event lets you sample from dozens of local restaurants, food purveyors and spirits makers, while raising money for God’s Pantry Food Bank. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com for $85 to $150.

The evening also includes music and dancing and a silent auction.

Participating vendors include:

Backroads Bakery, Blue Stallion Brewing Co., Bluegrass Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Bluegrass Hospitality Group, Boar’s Head, Broken Shed Vodka, Bru Burger Bar, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Carson’s Food & Drink, Castle & Key Distillery, Chicken Salad Chick, City Barbeque, Clark Distributing, Country Boy Brewing, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, Creative Catering by Ranada, Creaux,

Bluegrass Hospitality Group will be serving California rolls (back) and shrimp spring rolls at Taste of the Bluegrass this year. God's Pantry Food Bank

Dad’s Favorites, Ethereal Brewing, European Delights Gourmet Bakery, Fairyhouse Hall, Four Roses Bourbon, Goodfellas Pizzeria, Howard’s Creek Authentic Beer Cheese, Hunt Brothers Pizza, J Render’s Southern Table & Bar, Jarfly Brewing Co., Joella’s Hot Chicken, John Conti Coffee Company, JW’s Steakhouse at Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa,

Keeneland Hospitality, Kentucky Eagle, Inc., Lemons Mill Brewery, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company, Louisiana Passion Catering, Mi Pequeña Hacienda, Mirror Twin Brewing, Murray’s Cheese, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pivot Brewing, Ranada’s Bistro + Bar, Red Light Kitchen & Lounge, Rivulet Artisan Pecan Liqueur, Rock House Brewing, Rolling Oven, Scotto Cellars,

Sedona Taphouse, Soup Local, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Sullivan University National Center for Hospitality Studies, Sweet Lilu’s Catering, Ted’s Montana Grill, Tinker’s Cake Shop, Total Wine Transformation Spirits, West Sixth Brewing, Wild Thyme Catering & Events and The Yummy Yeti.