Restaurant News & Reviews
Another Lexington restaurant on health department probation is gone
Another restaurant that the Lexington health department recently placed on probation is gone. And we mean gone.
The Detroit’s World Famous Famous Coney Island, a mom-and-pop burger and hot dog stand at 825 Lane Allen has been demolished.
The restaurant was placed on probation by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department after scoring 70 on a March 6 inspection that found multiple critical violations.
A sign posted on the door later in March indicated the restaurant was closed for construction, but a demolition permit was issued this week.
The owner of the property could not be reached for comment on plans for the spot.
Last month, Mandarin Cafe and Sushi on Nicholasville closed after landing on probation.
