One of Lexington’s top restaurants gets a new executive chef and he’s a native

Lockbox, the Lexington 21c Museum Hotel restaurant, is getting a new head chef. But he will be familiar to Lexington foodies.

Chef Cody DeRossett has been named executive chef, succeeding chef Jonathan Searle, who will be returning to Proof on Main, the Louisville 21c restaurant.

A Kentucky native, DeRossett served as executive sous chef at the restaurant and was part of the opening team at Lockbox. He also previously worked at Bellini’s and at Dudley’s on Short before joining the Proof on Main team as a line cook in 2015.

“I am truly grateful and humbled by this recognition of my dedication to 21c and the team here at Lockbox, as well as the trust in me that this near position implies,” DeRossett said in a statement. “It is a privilege to have a career centered around what I am most passionate about — food, cooking, a commitment to creativity and working to hone this craft. Better still, I have the opportunity to be able to move on to this next phase of my career in my own hometown.”

DeRossett’s menu at Lockbox will celebrate Southern cuisine and the best seasonal ingredients from around the Bluegrass, according to the news release.

“On behalf of 21c and the entire staff at Lockbox, we are thrilled that Chef DeRossett will be leading the team here in Lexington,” said Melanie Tapp, senior director, 21c Food and Beverage, in the release. “We know that his commitment to this community and passion for his craft will create a truly memorable dining experience.”