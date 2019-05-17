Read before you eat: Updated list of Lexington restaurants on probation as of May

Hear about how restaurants in Lexington end up on probation by Fayette County Health Department's environmental health coordinator Skip Castleman and supervisor Luke Mathis.

As of early May, there were about 180 restaurants and food service providers on probation, with 23 added between March 11 and May 9. The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection.





NOTE: The health department’s online database was last updated on April 9. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.

At least 15 food service establishments came off the probation list after passing inspections including Lexington Country Club, Tekka Grill & Sushi, Tortilleria Ramirez, Asian Too, Bluefire Bar and Grill, Core Life Eatery, Lee’s Garden, Logan’s Roadhouse on Rojay Drive, caterers Lundy’s of Lexington, McAlister’s Deli, Tolly Ho, Rodeway Inn, Shell-Estepp’s Food Mart Deli, Waffle House on Plaudit Place and Wildcat Market.

One restaurant that had been on probation closed: Detroit Coney Island, which had been under different operators after the longtime owners retired, was torn down to make way for an auto repair shop.

A crew from Diversified Demolition worked to tear down Detroit’s Famous Coney Island restaurant on Lane Allen Road in April. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time but the health department uses the probation list to target those places most likely to pose a health risk.

Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.

Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and their latest scores as of April 9, according to the health department.

SINCE 2015:

Penn Station, 1080 S. Broadway, Suite 101, on probation since 10/7/15 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 3/8/19.





SINCE 2016:

Golden Corral , 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 83 on 3/21/19.

, 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 83 on 3/21/19. La Cabana , 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/16 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 92 on 12/20/18.

, 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/16 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 92 on 12/20/18. Neighborhood Grocery, 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 12/4/18.

SINCE 2017:

Bluegrass Mart , 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/17. Latest score was 96 on 3/20/19.

, 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/17. Latest score was 96 on 3/20/19. Carino’s , 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 12/14/18.

, 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 12/14/18. Chop House , 2640 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/20/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 1/10/18.

, 2640 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/20/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 1/10/18. Frisch’s Restaurant , 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/17 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 12/28/18.

, 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/17 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 12/28/18. Grimes’s Restaurant (formerly Richie’s), 325 Roosevelt Blvd., on probation since 4/14/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 12/19/18.

(formerly Richie’s), 325 Roosevelt Blvd., on probation since 4/14/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 12/19/18. Happy Dragon , 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 3/15/19.

, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 3/15/19. Lynagh’s Shamrock Bar & Grill , 154 Patchen Drive, on probation since 3/20/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 12/27/18.

, 154 Patchen Drive, on probation since 3/20/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 12/27/18. New Great Wall , 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 1/24/18.

, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 96 on 1/24/18. Old Chicago , 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 1/28/19.

, 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 1/28/19. Panda Cuisine , 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 1/29/19.

, 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 1/29/19. Phillip’s Grocery and Deli , 553 S. Limestone, on probation since 5/3/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 2/6/19.

, 553 S. Limestone, on probation since 5/3/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 92 on 2/6/19. Puccini’s , 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 2/6/19.

, 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 2/6/19. Puccini’s Pizza, 833 Chevy Chase Place, on probation since 5/8/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 1/7/19.

SINCE 2018:

Arby’s , 3261 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 12/3/18 for unhygienic practices. Latest score was 99 on 3/25/19.

, 3261 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 12/3/18 for unhygienic practices. Latest score was 99 on 3/25/19. A Taste of India , 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 1/9/19.

, 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 1/9/19. Ali Baba Grocery , 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/18 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 80 on 3/21/19.

, 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/18 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 80 on 3/21/19. Athenian Grill at Fritz Farms, 119 Marion, Suite 110 & 120, on probation since 3/16/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score of 97 on 12/20/18.

at Fritz Farms, 119 Marion, Suite 110 & 120, on probation since 3/16/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score of 97 on 12/20/18. B.D.’s Mongolian Grill , 2309 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 12/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices and score of 77. Latest score of 92 on 1/9/19.

, 2309 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 12/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices and score of 77. Latest score of 92 on 1/9/19. Blue Reef - Sushi & Grill , 1080 S. Broadway, on probation since 7/5/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score of 96 on 3/29/19.

, 1080 S. Broadway, on probation since 7/5/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 84. Latest score of 96 on 3/29/19. Blue Skillet , 213 East Seventh Street, on probation since 10/22/18 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, no hot water and other unhygienic practices. Latest score of 96 on 2/14/19.

, 213 East Seventh Street, on probation since 10/22/18 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, no hot water and other unhygienic practices. Latest score of 96 on 2/14/19. Blvd Grill , 844 Hays Blvd., on probation since 12/14/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 12/28/18.

, 844 Hays Blvd., on probation since 12/14/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 12/28/18. Bob Evans Restaurant , 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 96 on 3/11/19.

, 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 96 on 3/11/19. BP Food Mart (dba NazThree BP), 781 East New Circle Road, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly labeled. Latest score of 95 on 12/11/18.

Buffalo Wild Wings , 1080 South Broadway, on probation since 12/27/18 for unhygienic practices, improper dishwashing and a score of 82. Latest score was 97 on 1/14/19.

, 1080 South Broadway, on probation since 12/27/18 for unhygienic practices, improper dishwashing and a score of 82. Latest score was 97 on 1/14/19. Campus Catering No. 1 and Campus Catering No. 2 , 160 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 11/28/18 for no permit for reduced-oxygen packaging and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 100 and 99 on 12/11/18.

and , 160 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 11/28/18 for no permit for reduced-oxygen packaging and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 100 and 99 on 12/11/18. Catholic Action Center , 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 95 on 3/1/19.

, 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 95 on 3/1/19. Centro Americano , 1426 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/18 for potentially hazardous food, unclean surfaces and equipment, toilet not flushing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 83. Latest score was 90 on 1/25/19.

, 1426 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/18 for potentially hazardous food, unclean surfaces and equipment, toilet not flushing, signs of insects or rodents and a score of 83. Latest score was 90 on 1/25/19. Chao Cajun , Fayette Mall Food Court, on probation since 11/26/18 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving, and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 3/19/19.

, Fayette Mall Food Court, on probation since 11/26/18 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving, and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 3/19/19. Cheddar’s , 3094 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 2/16/18 for unsafe food, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stores and a score of 72. Latest score was 91 on 1/28/19.

, 3094 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 2/16/18 for unsafe food, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stores and a score of 72. Latest score was 91 on 1/28/19. Cheng’s Restaurant, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. No. 302, on probation since 12/3/18 for signs of insects (dead roaches.) Latest score was 92 on 12/14/18.

Citgo Food Mart, 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 2/13/19.

Clamato’s , 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/28/19.

, 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/28/19. Dairy Mart , 155 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no sink in the restroom. Latest score was 89.

, 155 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no sink in the restroom. Latest score was 89. Denny’s , 1880 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/11/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, flies in washroom & mop sink and a score of 72. Latest score was 92 on 1/11/19.

, 1880 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/11/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, flies in washroom & mop sink and a score of 72. Latest score was 92 on 1/11/19. Depot Deli, 5751 Briar Hill Rd., Bldg. 226, on probation since 12/17/18 for unhygienic practices and score of 84. Latest score was 93 on 1/8/19.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit , 1315 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/26/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints, and a score of 75. Latest score was 91 on 1/10/19.

, 1315 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/26/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints, and a score of 75. Latest score was 91 on 1/10/19. Donut Days , 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 1/16/18.

, 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 1/16/18. Double Tree Guest Suites , 2601 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for potentially unsafe food. Latest score was 98 on 1/8/19.

, 2601 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for potentially unsafe food. Latest score was 98 on 1/8/19. Edley’s BBQ , 114 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 110, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, dishwasher not sanitizing, unhygienic practices and a score of 80. Latest score was 97 on 12/17/18.

, 114 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 110, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, dishwasher not sanitizing, unhygienic practices and a score of 80. Latest score was 97 on 12/17/18. El Huarache , 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 94 on 1/25/19.

, 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 94 on 1/25/19. El Rancho Tapatio Taqueria , 144 Burt Rd., on probation since 12/12/18 for unhygienic practices, signs of insects (flies) in bar and a score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 12/28/18.

, 144 Burt Rd., on probation since 12/12/18 for unhygienic practices, signs of insects (flies) in bar and a score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 12/28/18. El Saboroso , 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/17/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints. Latest score was 92 on 2/1/19.

, 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/17/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints. Latest score was 92 on 2/1/19. Faith Lutheran Church Child Care Ministries, 1000 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/15/18 for signs of rodents, unsafe food. Latest score was 100 on 11/30/18.

Fazoli’s , 1840 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/7/18 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 12/26/18.

, 1840 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/7/18 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 12/26/18. Firehouse Subs, 1781 Sharkey Way, on probation since 5/10/18 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 97 on 2/25/19.

Foliage Chinese Restaurant , 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/5/18 for improper dishwashing and improper sanitizing. Latest score 98 on 12/20/18.

, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/5/18 for improper dishwashing and improper sanitizing. Latest score 98 on 12/20/18. Freddy’s Frozen Custard , 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 2/1/19.

, 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 2/1/19. Giovanni’s of New Circle , 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 3/13/19.

, 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 3/13/19. Grand Tako, 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 91 on 1/23/19.

Happy China , 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/18 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 5/10/19.

, 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/18 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 5/10/19. Horseshoes Saloon and Steakhouse , 1987 North Broadway, on probation since 11/21/18 for improper handwashing, improper sanitizing, no consumer advisory on menu and score of 73. Latest score of 94 on 12/6/18.

, 1987 North Broadway, on probation since 11/21/18 for improper handwashing, improper sanitizing, no consumer advisory on menu and score of 73. Latest score of 94 on 12/6/18. Jalapeno’s , 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/18 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 93 on 12/26/18.

, 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/18 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 93 on 12/26/18. Jamba Juice , 535 S. Upper St., on probation since 6/21/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 3/15/19.

, 535 S. Upper St., on probation since 6/21/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 3/15/19. Jason’s Deli, 134 Malabu Drive, on probation since 10/30/18 for unhygienic practices and a score of 83. Latest score was 97 on 2/13/19.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 12/21/18 for can opener poor repair, leaving metal shavings. Latest score was 93 on 4/2/19.

Kroger and Kroger’s AFC Sushi , 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/18 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 97 and 100 on 12/26/18.

, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/18 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 97 and 100 on 12/26/18. La Guadalupana , 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 82 on 3/28/19.

, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 82 on 3/28/19. La Marquesa, 3101 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 1/31/19.

The Learning Center , 475 Price Road, on probation since 10/1/18 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 2/15/19.

, 475 Price Road, on probation since 10/1/18 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 2/15/19. Logan’s Roadhouse , 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61. Latest score was 90 on 1/28/19.

, 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61. Latest score was 90 on 1/28/19. Loudon’s Square Buffet , 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 90 on 1/30/19.

, 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 90 on 1/30/19. Mad Mushroom of UK , 561 South Broadway, on probation since 9/6/18 for unhygienic employee practices. Latest score was 96 on 1/31/19.





, 561 South Broadway, on probation since 9/6/18 for unhygienic employee practices. Latest score was 96 on 1/31/19. Malone’s and Drake’s, 3347 Tates Creek Rd., on probation since 12/5/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, improper gloving and score of 67. Latest score was 96 on 2/1/19.

Maria’s Kitchen No. 2 , 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19.

, 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19. Meijer , 350 West Reynolds Rd., on probation since 11/27/18 for signs of insects (flies) in retail food (bakery.) Latest score was 100 on 3/20/19.

, 350 West Reynolds Rd., on probation since 11/27/18 for signs of insects (flies) in retail food (bakery.) Latest score was 100 on 3/20/19. Midway Food Mart , 3895 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/21/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and a score of 77. Latest score was 95 on 3/18/19.

, 3895 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/21/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and a score of 77. Latest score was 95 on 3/18/19. The Mill Bakery , 341 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly stores. Latest score was 97 on 3/13/19.

, 341 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly stores. Latest score was 97 on 3/13/19. Mimi’s Southern Cooking, 126 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food temp, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 64. Latest score was 94 on 2/26/19.

Minit Mart , 1975 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 11/2/18 for unsafe food and unhygienic practices. Latest score of 98 on 3/18/19.

, 1975 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 11/2/18 for unsafe food and unhygienic practices. Latest score of 98 on 3/18/19. Minit Mart, 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 91 on 3/19/19.

Office Lounge , 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 92 on 12/19/18.

, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 92 on 12/19/18. Off Tha Hookah , 504 Euclid Ave., on probation since 5/16/18 for no hot water. Latest score was 95 on 3/1/19.

, 504 Euclid Ave., on probation since 5/16/18 for no hot water. Latest score was 95 on 3/1/19. Oshimi Sushi, 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 93 on 2/14/19.

Pazzo’s, 385 South Limestone, on probation since 12/27/18 for hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 4/1/19.

Rally’s , 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 2/20/19.

, 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 2/20/19. Ramsey’s , 3090 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 6/21/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 76. Latest score was 95 on 3/14/19.

, 3090 Helmsdale Place, on probation since 6/21/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 76. Latest score was 95 on 3/14/19. Ramsey’s , 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 3/27/18 for a sewage/waste disposal violation. Latest score was 97 on 2/19/19.

, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 3/27/18 for a sewage/waste disposal violation. Latest score was 97 on 2/19/19. Ramsey’s , 151 W. Zandale Drive, on probation since 5/17/18 for unsafe food temps. Latest score was 97 on 1/22/19.

, 151 W. Zandale Drive, on probation since 5/17/18 for unsafe food temps. Latest score was 97 on 1/22/19. The Red Light , 780 N. Limestone Street, on probation since 4/17/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 79. Latest score of 93 on 1/23/19.

, 780 N. Limestone Street, on probation since 4/17/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 79. Latest score of 93 on 1/23/19. Skyline BP, 1065 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/31/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 80. Latest score was 100 on 3/4/19.

Spearmint Rhino, 5539 Athens-Boonesboro Rd., on probation since 12/13/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 12/27/18.

Speedway , 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/18 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 1/11/19.

, 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/18 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 94 on 1/11/19. Speedway , 900 Winchester Road, on probation since 7/6/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 3/13/19.

, 900 Winchester Road, on probation since 7/6/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 3/13/19. Speedway , 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road, on probation since 9/10/18 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints and other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 96 on 3/1/19.

, 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road, on probation since 9/10/18 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints and other unhygienic practices. Latest score was 96 on 3/1/19. Springhill Suites , 863 South Broadway, on probation since 9/10/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/31/19.

, 863 South Broadway, on probation since 9/10/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/31/19. Spuds Tavern , 3130 Pimlico Parkway Suite 101, on probation since 12/28/18 for evidence of rodents and no hair restraints. Latest score was 99 on 2/1/19.

, 3130 Pimlico Parkway Suite 101, on probation since 12/28/18 for evidence of rodents and no hair restraints. Latest score was 99 on 2/1/19. Steak Express , 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 94 on 3/22/19.

, 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 94 on 3/22/19. Steak ‘N Shake, 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 95 on 11/26/18.

Subway , 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 3/25/19.

, 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 3/25/19. Subway , 2160 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 8/24/18 for potentially hazardous food and unhygienic practices. Latest score was 98 on 2/6/19.

, 2160 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 8/24/18 for potentially hazardous food and unhygienic practices. Latest score was 98 on 2/6/19. SuperAmerica/Speedway , 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/18 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 97 on 2/27/19.

, 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/18 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 97 on 2/27/19. Super Mercada Aquacalientes, 459 West New Circle Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score for food service was 97 on 1/11/19.

Tandoor Express, 630 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 9/12/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 1/9/19.

Thai Street Food Kitchen , 3340 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for unsafe food conditions, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 98 on 1/3/18.

, 3340 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for unsafe food conditions, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 98 on 1/3/18. Thornton’s Food Stop , 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19.

, 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19. Waffle House , 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18.

, 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18. The Weekly Juicery , 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/18 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 3/25/19.

, 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/18 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 3/25/19. Windy Corner Market , 4595 Bryan Station Rd., on probation since 12/17/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 1/18/19.





, 4595 Bryan Station Rd., on probation since 12/17/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 1/18/19. Wong Wong Restaurant, 458 Southland Dr., on probation since 12/4/18 for unhygienic practices, improper handwashing, unsanitized dishes and score of 79. Latest score was 96 on 12/21/18.

PLACED ON PROBATION SO FAR THIS YEAR:

Africa and Caribbean Imports , 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 98 for food service on 1/18/19.





, 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 98 for food service on 1/18/19. Anniston Mini Mart , 1488 Anniston Drive, on probation since 2/14/19 for expired medicine, dirty restrooms and store, and improperly stored chemicals. Score was 80 on 2/14/19.





, 1488 Anniston Drive, on probation since 2/14/19 for expired medicine, dirty restrooms and store, and improperly stored chemicals. Score was 80 on 2/14/19. The Bridge , 342 Romany Road, on probation since 1/9/19 for dishwasher not sanitizing properly. Latest score was 100 on 1/24/19.





, 342 Romany Road, on probation since 1/9/19 for dishwasher not sanitizing properly. Latest score was 100 on 1/24/19. NEW Best Friend Bar , 500 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 4/4/19 for no hot water at the bar hand sink, chemicals improperly stored and improper sanitizing. Plus the Gatorade spigot and ice machine were dirty. Score was 81 on 4/4/19.

, 500 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 4/4/19 for no hot water at the bar hand sink, chemicals improperly stored and improper sanitizing. Plus the Gatorade spigot and ice machine were dirty. Score was 81 on 4/4/19. NEW Big City Pizza , 1060 Chinoe Road, on probation since 4/24/2016 for grease trap in poor repair. Score was 92 on 4/24/19.

, 1060 Chinoe Road, on probation since 4/24/2016 for grease trap in poor repair. Score was 92 on 4/24/19. NEW Burger King , 451 New Circle Road, on probation since 5/2/19 for contaminated chicken, potentially hazardous food, employees not washing hands and improper sanitizing. Score was 78 on 5/2/19.

, 451 New Circle Road, on probation since 5/2/19 for contaminated chicken, potentially hazardous food, employees not washing hands and improper sanitizing. Score was 78 on 5/2/19. NEW Captain D’s , 245 New Circle Road, on probation since 4/3/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and a score of 75.

, 245 New Circle Road, on probation since 4/3/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and a score of 75. Chocolate Holler , 400 Old Vine Street, on probation since 2/15/19 for having only one working toilet. Latest score was 100 on 3/5.





, 400 Old Vine Street, on probation since 2/15/19 for having only one working toilet. Latest score was 100 on 3/5. Chrysalis House/Family Program , 120 Chrysalis Court, on probation since 3/11/19 for evidence of presence of mice and rodent bait stations not enclosed. Score was 89 on 3/11/19.

, 120 Chrysalis Court, on probation since 3/11/19 for evidence of presence of mice and rodent bait stations not enclosed. Score was 89 on 3/11/19. NEW Church of the Good Shepherd , 533 East Main Street, on probation since 3/29/19 for dishwasher not sanitizing and ice machine unclean. Score was 95 on 3/29/19.

, 533 East Main Street, on probation since 3/29/19 for dishwasher not sanitizing and ice machine unclean. Score was 95 on 3/29/19. NEW C&J Food Bar , 1230 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 4/9/19 for unsafe food including expired chicken, deli meat and milk; a lack of hair/beard restraints; and a score of 77.

, 1230 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 4/9/19 for unsafe food including expired chicken, deli meat and milk; a lack of hair/beard restraints; and a score of 77. Clarion Hotel , 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/19 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 95 on 1/18/19.





, 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/19 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 95 on 1/18/19. Country Inn & Suites , 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 98 on 1/25/19.





, 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 98 on 1/25/19. NEW Denny’s , 1949 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 4/10/19 for presence of insects, potentially hazardous food, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 80. Score was 80 on 4/10/19.

, 1949 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 4/10/19 for presence of insects, potentially hazardous food, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 80. Score was 80 on 4/10/19. NEW Domino’s , 828 Lane Allen Road, on probation since 4/1/19 for improperly sanitized dishes. Score was 95 on 4/1/19.





, 828 Lane Allen Road, on probation since 4/1/19 for improperly sanitized dishes. Score was 95 on 4/1/19. NEW Eastland Food Mart , 1541 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 5/3/19 for selling expired raw eggs, improperly storing toxic chemicals, and sleeping quarters on site. Score was 81 on 5/3/19.

, 1541 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 5/3/19 for selling expired raw eggs, improperly storing toxic chemicals, and sleeping quarters on site. Score was 81 on 5/3/19. Family Dollar , 393 Waller Avenue, on probation since 2/13/19 for spoiled packaged ham, expired medicines, sink and bathroom problems and more. Score was 84 on 2/13/19.





, 393 Waller Avenue, on probation since 2/13/19 for spoiled packaged ham, expired medicines, sink and bathroom problems and more. Score was 84 on 2/13/19. NEW Fazoli’s , 3775 Harrodsburg Road, on p robation since 4/30/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 81 on 4/30/19.

, 3775 Harrodsburg Road, on p robation since 4/30/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 81 on 4/30/19. First Presbyterian Church , 171 Market St., on probation since 1/11/19 for improper food storage; improper sanitizing; and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/28/19.





, 171 Market St., on probation since 1/11/19 for improper food storage; improper sanitizing; and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/28/19. Gyroz Mediterranean , 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 2/1/19 for unhygienic practices and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 2/1/19.





, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 2/1/19 for unhygienic practices and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 2/1/19. NEW H&M Market , 1220 North Limestone, on probation since 4/2/19 for potentially hazardous food, expired medication and more. Score was 88 for food service and 90 for retail on 4/2/19.

, 1220 North Limestone, on probation since 4/2/19 for potentially hazardous food, expired medication and more. Score was 88 for food service and 90 for retail on 4/2/19. Joella’s Hot Chicken , 101 Cochran Road, on probation since 3/6/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and gloving, and mop sink improperly plumbed with waste disposal draining into driveway. Score was 77 on 3/6/19.





, 101 Cochran Road, on probation since 3/6/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and gloving, and mop sink improperly plumbed with waste disposal draining into driveway. Score was 77 on 3/6/19. Kare Bears , 1697 Peabody Way, on probation scine 2/13/19 for presence of rodents. Score of 100 on 2/25/19.

, 1697 Peabody Way, on probation scine 2/13/19 for presence of rodents. Score of 100 on 2/25/19. Kentucky Fried Chicken , 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/19 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 97 on 2/5/19.





, 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/19 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 97 on 2/5/19. NEW Kids-N-Kapers Nursery , 1896 Courtland Drive, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no mop sink. Score was 89 on 5/8/19/

, 1896 Courtland Drive, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no mop sink. Score was 89 on 5/8/19/ La Taquisa , 130 West Tiverton Way, on probation since 2/12/19 for potentially hazardous food and toxic items improperly used. Score was 100 on 2/25/19.





, 130 West Tiverton Way, on probation since 2/12/19 for potentially hazardous food and toxic items improperly used. Score was 100 on 2/25/19. NEW Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken , 3014 Richmond Road, on probation since 4/23/19 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving and lack of hair restraints, having only one restroom with a toilet in poor repair, and a score of 79. Score was 79 on 4/23/19.





, 3014 Richmond Road, on probation since 4/23/19 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving and lack of hair restraints, having only one restroom with a toilet in poor repair, and a score of 79. Score was 79 on 4/23/19. Little Caesar’s , 135 East New Circle Road Suite 110, on probation since 2/11/19 for contaminated food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, drinks on food prep surfaces and a score of 77. Latest score was 97 on 2/26/19.

NEW Lynagh’s , 384 Woodland Avenue, on probation since 4/25/19 for presence of fruit/drain flies. Score was 86 on 4/25/19.

, 384 Woodland Avenue, on probation since 4/25/19 for presence of fruit/drain flies. Score was 86 on 4/25/19. NEW McDonald’s , 357 South Limestone, on probation since 3/11/19 for live roaches, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and dirty food surfaces. Score was 76 on 3/11/19.

, 357 South Limestone, on probation since 3/11/19 for live roaches, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and dirty food surfaces. Score was 76 on 3/11/19. Magee’s Bakery , 726 East Main St., on probation since 1/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, leaking dishwasher, no hand sink in food prep area and score of 67. Latest score was 90 on3/21/19.





, 726 East Main St., on probation since 1/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, leaking dishwasher, no hand sink in food prep area and score of 67. Latest score was 90 on3/21/19. Meals on Wheels , 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/19 for potentially hazardous food improperly stored and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 1/24/19.

, 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/19 for potentially hazardous food improperly stored and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 1/24/19. NEW Minit Mart, 4096 Nichols Park, on probation since 4/8/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and more. Score was 87 for food service and 89 for retail food.