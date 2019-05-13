First look: New restaurant coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm hotel

The Still, a new restaurant coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm, will be in the Origins Lexington boutique hotel.

A new restaurant is coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm: The Still will open early this summer in the new hotel going up just beyond the posh retail and dining area.

Origin Lexington, a new boutique hotel from the Origin Hotel Group, is expected to open soon with 120 rooms and a variety of amenities.

Among them will be The Still, “a chef-driven, Southern-inspired eatery serving a seasonally crafted menu along with a thoughtfully curated list of local artisan bourbons and specialty cocktails,” according to a news release.

The restaurant, which will be in the hotel lobby and have a separate street-level entrance, also will have a 30-seat private dining room.





The Origin Lexington will have 120 rooms and The Still, a Southern-focused restaurant and bar on the ground floor. It is expected to open in early summer. Origin Hotel Group

The Origin Lexington is part of a collection developed by The Thrash Group, which includes Origin Red Rocks in Golden, Colo., and Raleigh, N.C. The hotels focus on developing local experiences for guests to discover and even offer employees incentives to travel to help find new things to recommend.

“We carefully select sites in communities that have energy and activity,” said Walker Thrash, partner at The Thrash Group, in the release. “The Summit at Fritz Farm fits that perfectly. Our guests want to explore local favorites and enjoy the uniqueness of every place they visit.”

The Summit at Fritz Farm, which opened two years ago, has 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, including Kentucky’s first food hall The Barn at Fritz Farm. The Henry, a luxury apartment complex at The Summit, sold earlier this year for a record $64 million.

“Bayer has established a new energy in our pocket of Lexington, and we feel extremely confident working inside of Bayer’s development footprint,” said Thrash. “We look forward to welcoming our first guests to the walkable, vibrant environment this summer.”

Origin will be holding a job fair for about 45 positions on Wednesday at The Green at The Summit at Fritz Farm in front of Shake Shack from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hotel has positions ranging from full- and part-time hourly jobs, including guest ambassadors, bartenders and more, to management roles such as assistant general manager and catering sales manager.