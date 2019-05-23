Unique downtown Lexington restaurant closes after six years

A lobster roll made on a Sunrise Bakery roll at Clawdaddy’s, on North Broadway in Lexington. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Downtown Lexington has lost another restaurant: Clawdaddy’s has served its last lobster roll.

The restaurant at 128 North Broadway closed its doors after lunch on Wednesday.

“I had to, I was out of inventory,” said co-owner Tom Rogers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clawdaddys in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 16, 2014. Photo by Pablo Alcala | Staff Lexington Herald-Leader

He said the restaurant’s lease with the Lexington Parking Authority was up and he and wife MJ decided that now was a good time to take a break.

“We’ve enjoyed six happy years,” Tom Rogers said. “It’s been a nice journey. A lot of hard work, of course, but we had a wonderful staff, mostly UK students and we tried our best to work with local vendors where we could. And we were fortunate in many areas to do that. And I can’t tell you all the friends we’ve made.”

Rogers said that they own the Clawdaddy’s name and trademark and plan to explore what they could do to develop that as a brand.

Danielle Sibley was the general manager of Clawdaddy’s when it opened in downtown Lexington in 2013. Herald-Leader

The restaurant opened in the summer of 2013 serving fresh New England lobster, crab and shrimp rolls, lobster bisque, Maine-style whoopie pies and other seasonal desserts.

Homemade whoopie pie at Clawdaddys in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 16, 2014. Photo by Pablo Alcala | Staff Lexington Herald-Leader

It was a hit with locals and with out-of-towners, many of whom found their way to Clawdaddy’s via the VisitLex restaurant guides. Tom Rogers credits VisitLex and other downtown development partnerships with helping to build a strong Lexington restaurant scene that he hopes will continue to thrive.

Locals took the news of the closure hard when Clawdaddy’s announced it in a post on Facebook, with several mourning that they didn’t get the chance for one last lobster run.

Clawdaddy’s and MJ Rogers also helped to spearhead dining events in the summer and in the winter to help local restaurants attract customers during slow seasons.

The Sweet Spot, an ice cream shop next to Clawdaddy’s, closed earlier this year; the spot is still vacant.