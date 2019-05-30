Check your credit card: Three Rally’s restaurants in Kentucky hit by data breach.

Five ways to help protect your identity Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine.

If you’ve eaten at Rally’s lately, check your credit card.

Parent company Checkers Drive-In Restaurants announced this week that computer systems at about 100 of its restaurants had been breached. According to the company, malware was installed on point-of-sale systems that “appears to have enabled an unauthorized party to obtain the payment card data of some guests,” according to the news release.

The Rally’s restaurant at 2975 Richmond Road in Lexington was exposed on April 18-19, according to the company. Also exposed: Rally’s at 1478 West Lexington Avenue in Winchester from Oct. 14, 2018 to April 30; and the Rally’s at 1790 Airport Exchange in Erlanger, which was exposed from Oct. 13 to April 8.

The malware was designed to collect information from the cards, including name, payment number, card verification code and expiration date. The chain said it does not believe that other customer information was compromised.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company is encouraging guests to review their account statements and contact the bank that issued the card if they find an unauthorized charge. The company also urges customers to order a free credit report to check for fraud.

Customers can call 844-386-9554 for more information.