Restaurant News & Reviews
Downtown Lexington restaurant closes after less than a year
A downtown Lexington restaurant has closed after less than a year.
Napa Prime, which opened at 319 Cedar Street in October, posted a sign on the door that said “We thank you for your patronage. This location is closed. You may visit our Versailles location at 508 Lexington Road,” with a phone number. The last day was Sunday.
The popular Versailles restaurant announced an expansion into Lexington in July 2018 in the former home of JDI Grille, which had been Alexander Bullitt’s Winery, Brewery & Bistro.
The closing marks three restaurants at the location in less than three years. Alexander Bullitt’s also lasted less than a year.
The restaurant, with several floors of seating, multiple bars and event space, served burgers, steaks and seafood on the first floor, with a bourbon bar on the second. The third floor was an event space.
The Versailles location is still open. Owner Darrell Lewis was not immediately available for comment.
JDI Grille & Tavern, which built the restaurant, closed on New Year’s Day 2017 after a contentious family legal battle.
