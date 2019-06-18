Popular restaurant on Limestone closing. Owner hints at new venture.

Sav’s Grill & West African Cuisine, at 304 South Limestone, has a sign its window saying the restaurant is closed. Owner Mamadou Savane hinted on Facebook that something new will be coming. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The owner of a popular Lexington restaurant announced late Monday night that he is closing.

Mamadou Savane, owner of Sav’s Grill, posted on Facebook, “Sav says THANK YOU LEXINGTON! Sav’s Grill is closed after almost 11 years. Something new is coming. Stay tuned!”

Known universally as “Sav,” Savane was not immediately available to comment on his plans.

He opened the restaurant on South Limestone, next to the UK Samaritan Hospital, to serve his native West African cuisine to Kentuckians and quickly found a following for fufu, cassava and even goat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mamadou “Sav” Savané has closed his restaurant after nearly 11 years. But he hinted at plans for something new coming. Pablo Alcalá palcala@herald-leader.com

But his peanut sauce caused his biggest setback: In June 2014, while he was stirring a giant pot of the sauce, he spilled boiling liquid all over his body, causing second-degree burns and putting him in intensive care for five days while his wife, Rachel, and three children watched anxiously.

Friends and fans rallied around, raising more than $50,000 to offset medical and other expenses. And he reopened the restaurant soon after.

SHARE COPY LINK Mamadou Savane has been in business at Sav's Grill for 8 years.

Now, those friends and fans are anxiously watching social media to see what will happen to the restaurant they’ve come to love.

“Sav! Please tell me I’ll still be able to get my fufu fix!” said Sarah Coleman Hunt on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

There also was no word on the fate of the family’s ice cream shop, Sav’s Chill, across the street.