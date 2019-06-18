Restaurant News & Reviews
Popular restaurant on Limestone closing. Owner hints at new venture.
The owner of a popular Lexington restaurant announced late Monday night that he is closing.
Mamadou Savane, owner of Sav’s Grill, posted on Facebook, “Sav says THANK YOU LEXINGTON! Sav’s Grill is closed after almost 11 years. Something new is coming. Stay tuned!”
Known universally as “Sav,” Savane was not immediately available to comment on his plans.
He opened the restaurant on South Limestone, next to the UK Samaritan Hospital, to serve his native West African cuisine to Kentuckians and quickly found a following for fufu, cassava and even goat.
But his peanut sauce caused his biggest setback: In June 2014, while he was stirring a giant pot of the sauce, he spilled boiling liquid all over his body, causing second-degree burns and putting him in intensive care for five days while his wife, Rachel, and three children watched anxiously.
Friends and fans rallied around, raising more than $50,000 to offset medical and other expenses. And he reopened the restaurant soon after.
Now, those friends and fans are anxiously watching social media to see what will happen to the restaurant they’ve come to love.
“Sav! Please tell me I’ll still be able to get my fufu fix!” said Sarah Coleman Hunt on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
There also was no word on the fate of the family’s ice cream shop, Sav’s Chill, across the street.
