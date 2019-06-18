‘One of our heroes.’ Mural of folk legend heralds coming of Apollo Pizza in Lexington.

A mural of Kentucky singer John Prine was recently painted on the side of the new Apollo’s Pizza, which isn’t open yet, on Leestown Road. The mural was painted by Graham Allen of SquarePegs Studio and Design. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A new mural in Lexington signals the approach of a new restaurant. Apollo Pizza at 1455 Leestown Road has added a giant black and white image of singer-songwriter John Prine.

The restaurant, which has locations in Richmond and Berea, posted details about the mural as it was going up on its Facebook page.

“One of our heroes has come to Meadowthorpe in Lexington,” the restaurant said. “With the blessing of Fiona Whelan Prine, we commissioned Graham Allen of SquarePegs Studio and Design to create a mural of the man we admire so much. And it’s almost done. Now you’ll be able to see the splendor of John Prine every time you drive out Leestown Road.”

The restaurant is expected to open this summer. Apollo Pizza has been a favorite of Eastern Kentucky University students and visitors to Richmond and to Berea. The restaurants also host live music and other arts events.

Prine, whose 1971 song “Paradise” captured the melancholy of a Kentucky lost to the ravages of coal mining, has been celebrated for decades for his lyrical songs.

Prine recently released his first album of new original songs in 13 years. He will perform a concert in Muhlenberg County, “A Night in Paradise,” on July 13.