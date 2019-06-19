Bakery on Southland closes abruptly ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Mill Bakery The Mill, an Arabic bakery, has opened on Southland Drive, with fresh pita bread, tea biscuits and sweets baked daily, including four kinds of baklava. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mill, an Arabic bakery, has opened on Southland Drive, with fresh pita bread, tea biscuits and sweets baked daily, including four kinds of baklava.

A Lexington bakery has closed abruptly: The Mill Bakery on Southland Drive closed after just 18 months in business.

The Arabic bakery opened in January 2018 at 341 Southland, serving house made pita bread, stuffed breads, baklava and other sweets, in a wide variety.

The owners announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday, saying only “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are permanently closed. Thank you for shopping our bakery.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Owned by two brothers from the Jordan/Palestine region and a friend from Iraq, the bakery found a following for its savory and sweet Middle Eastern baked goods.

The bakery did not respond to a social media request for comment and the phone appeared to be disconnected.

It’s part of a wave of restaurant changes coming to Lexington, each with unique circumstances:

▪ Also on Tuesday, Sav’s Grill closed on South Limestone; owner Mamadou Savane plans to open a revamped Sav’s on East Main Street this fall.

▪ Last week, Napa Prime on Cedar and South Broadway closed after less than a year.

▪ In late May, Clawdaddy’s on Broadway closed after six years in business.

▪ And the McDonald’s next to the UK campus was closed and torn down to make way for a brand new one this fall.

▪ But it’s not all gloom and doom, six new places either opened or are about to hit the dining scene in Lexington including the owners of Lyles BBQ are branching out into Southern food and a new cidery.