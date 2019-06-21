Panera is testing a dinner-only menu in Lexington. See what new foods you can eat.

Panera will be trying their new dinner menu out on Lexington customers starting in July. The menu includes flatbreads, sandwiches, sides and bowls. Photo provided.

Lexington has been marked as a test city for one of the most well-known food chains in America.

Panera announced they will be testing a dinner-only menu throughout the next few months in two test cities, Lexington being one of them.

Their new menu will be available to Lexington customers at all nine locations in July. Diners will be able to get the dinner-only menu starting at 4:30 p.m. and up until 10 p.m. The other city that will be tested is Providence, Rhode Island starting in September.

Their new menu strays away from their general menu, which includes things such as sandwiches, salads and pastries. It is going to feature three new categoriescustomers have not seen: Artisanal flatbreads, hearty bowls and seasonal sides.

The menu is available for dine-in, drive-thru, delivery and their Rapid-Pick Up feature for to-go orders.

Customers can expect to see new recipes and sides they haven’t seen from the chain before:

Bowls

▪ Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl: Teriyaki-glazed chicken that is served over brown rice, quinoa and broccoli. It is topped with sesame seeds and cilantro.

▪ Pesto Chicken Bowl: Roasted chicken served over brown rice, quinoa, grape tomatoes, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh spinach, basil pesto and garlic cream sauce. It’s topped with grated parmesan and fresh lemon. This is also a nut-free pesto.

Artisan flatbreads

▪ Steak and Blue Cheese Artisan Flatbread: Steak, caramelized onions, blue cheese, shredded fontina and mozzarella cheeses and garlic cream sauce baked on an artisan flatbread. It’s then topped with balsamic glaze and arugula.





▪ Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Artisan Flatbread: Pulled chicken which is smoked then mixed with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, shredded fontina and mozzarella cheeses with garlic cream sauce on a flatbread. It’s topped with chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

▪ Margherita Artisan Flatbread: Sliced grape tomatoes, a fontina and mozzarella blend and fresh basil served over a tomato bell pepper sauce on a flatbread.

Signature sides

▪ Parmesan Broccoli Side: Grated parmesan, garlic cream sauce, salt and pepper served over steamed broccoli.

▪ Tomato Basil and Cucumber Salad Side: Sliced grape tomatoes and diced cucumbers mixed with Greek dressing, fresh basil and sea salt.

▪ Sweet Potato Mash Side: Mashed sweet potatoes covered with roasted pecan and apple chips.

Hot sandwiches

▪ Toasted Pastrami Sandwich: Pastrami topped with melted emmental cheese, creamy mustard sauce and carmelized onions. It is served on an artisan ciabatta.

▪ Toasted Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Citrus-pepper chicken served with provolone, parmesan, arugula, smokey tomato confit and basil mayo. It is then toasted on an artisan ciabatta.