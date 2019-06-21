Bluegrass Hospitality bringing another of its restaurants to Hamburg as part of major expansion

Coach Matthew Mitchell tries a ‘tricked up’ BLT burger from Drake’s UK womens basketball coach Matthew Mitchell joined by Janet Patton and Sally Scherer of LexGo Eat visit Drake's restaurant off of Tates Creek road to try their 'tricked up' BLT burger. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK womens basketball coach Matthew Mitchell joined by Janet Patton and Sally Scherer of LexGo Eat visit Drake's restaurant off of Tates Creek road to try their 'tricked up' BLT burger.

Drake’s, the popular burger and brews concept from Bluegrass Hospitality Group, is coming to Hamburg.

BHG announced Friday that it plans to build a stand-alone location next to BHG’s Malone’s Steakhouse on Justice Drive.

It will be one of five more Drake’s locations that BHG plans to open in the next six months, including one in Owensboro; one in O’Fallon, Ill.; one in Evansville, Ind.; and one in Burlington, N.C., opening June 24.

There are already 11 Drake’s locations in four states; the concept started at the Lansdowne Shoppes a decade ago.

“We are definitely in growth mode,” said Brian McCarty, BHG Co-founder and operating owner. “The Drake brand appeals to a wide range of consumers and we’ve been very pleased with the response in local and outside markets.”

The BHG restaurant family also includes Malone’s Prime Beef Steakhouse, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s American Bar and Grill, Aqua Sushi and OBC Kitchen.