Lexington eaters, Burger Week is back. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the menu.

Lexington Burger Week, July 8-14, has 40 different burgers to try, including this year a CBD burger from Parlay Social. It features two fresh beef patties topped with cream cheese whipped with Daddy Burt’s CBD oil and smoked peaches, pickled blueberries and sorghum barbecue. It’s served on a brioche bun with kohlrabi slaw.

Got your drool bibs handy? Lexington Burger Week has started. The annual event, which continues through July 14, will feature specialty burgers at more than three dozen Lexington restaurants for $5 each. You can also purchase sides and a paired beer from West Sixth Brewery.

Some highlights:

▪ The 40 one-of-a-kind burgers will range from The Smokey Bear, a smoked burger with not one but two beer-battered onion rings, steak sauce, muenster and horseradish from Bear & the Butcher, to the Peaches & CBD Cream which has cream cheese whipped with Daddy Burt’s CBD oil and loads of other stuff like smoked peaches, pickled blueberries and sorghum barbecue from Parlay Social.

▪ There are vegetarian options again this year: From Stella’s Kentucky Deli there’s the El Fuego, with a black bean burger with melted queso, pickled jalapeno relish, adobo mayo and blue corn chips. There’s veggie Boss Hogg at Lexington Diner, a house-made black bean burger topped with pulled jackfruit, provolone cheese and maple-tomato barbecue sauce and topped with tater sticks. First Watch, which has a Baja Turkey Burger, also has a veggie version, with smashed avocado. And Girls, Girls, Girls Burritos has two “burger” burritos, including a veggie version with refried pinto beans, the girls’ special sauce, American cheese and more.





▪ Crank & Boom is back again this year with the Midnight Munchies Ice Cream Burger, with their dark chocolate truffle ice cream, brownie crumbs, potato chip crumbles and candy-coated chocolate on a glaze doughnut.

▪ Also not a burger: The Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza at LaRosa’s Pizzeria. It’s a deluxe cheeseburger in pizza form, with special burger sauce, ground beef, bacon, roasted onions, pickles, provolone and cheddar.

▪ A big theme this year: Over the top. These burgers push the envelope. There’s indulgence (OBC Kitchen’s Gorgonzola Truffle Kobe Burger made with wagyu beef and topped with gorgonzola truffle butter, cabernet onion marmalade and crispy onions springs to mind.) There’s “everything but the kitchen sink” at J. Render’s with the ever-popular Oh No You Didn’t Burger, a quarter-pound burger on Texas toast, smothered in smoked mac and cheese, pulled pork and West Sixth Amber BBQ Sauce.

▪ Don’t forget eye-raising ingredients. Peanut butter and jelly on the What The Flavors Burger at Columbia Steakhouse and on the PB&J Bacon-Brie Burger at Harry’s American Grill. Jalapenos in the Jalamento at Big City Pizza, the El Gordo at Papi’s Mexican Restaurant, and the Green & Hot at Ted’s Montana Grill.

As always, burgers are prepared in limited quantities, so you might have to come back another day. Make sure you get a passport to mark off the ones you’ve tried. Submit it to Smiley Pete Publishing, the event’s sponsor, and you might win free burgers for a year. This year there’s an app you can download, too.