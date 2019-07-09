New restaurant opening downtown for lunch, dinner and Burger Week

New restaurant opening downtown Athenian Grill will open a new location on July 9 at Phoenix Park, near the Lexington Public Library. It will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Athenian Grill will open a new location on July 9 at Phoenix Park, near the Lexington Public Library. It will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

The latest location of Athenian Grill will open on Tuesday. The new restaurant will be in the heart of downtown, which was important to owner Ilias Pappas.

The spot on Phoenix Park at Limestone and Main Street, between Panera and the Lexington Public Library, is across from the recently opened City Center development, which is anchored by the new Jeff Ruby Steakhouse. An office tower, condos and eventually two hotels will be filling up by the end of the year. The Marriott and the Residence Inn are scheduled to be open this fall; the offices are opening now.

That will give the location a significant pool of office workers and tourists to draw in for Greek food, Pappas said. The restaurant will be fast-casual, with seating inside and outdoors on the park.

The new Athenian Grill location will open at Park Plaza Apartments on Tuesday. Janet Patton jpatton1@herald-leader.com

He also plans to offer catering to offices and delivery will be available through services such as GrubHub and DoorDash.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, with a menu of Greek favorites including gyros, Greek beef stew, spanakopitakia, salads, tzatziki, souvlaki and, of course, baklava.

This week, Athenian Grill also will have its Spartan burger, a mix of lamb and beef, for Lexington Burger Week, he said. “It comes with tzatziki, caramelized onions, just a touch of spring mix, and of course tomato,” he said. “It’s an all-around great burger.”