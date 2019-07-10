Victim of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse? High-end downtown restaurant closes

Grillfish, which served some of the most expensive steak and seafood in Lexington, closed in July, two months after Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse opened.

A downtown Lexington restaurant that specialized in high-end steaks, seafood and pasta has closed. Grillfish, which opened in 2016 on the corner of North Limestone and Third Street, closed on July 9.

A thank you from owner Robert Carter to customers was posted on the door.

A sign posted on the door announced that Grillfish on North Limestone and Third Street has closed. Ryan Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The restaurant opened in August 2016 in the spot that was the home of Atomic Cafe for 23 years. It was opened by Lexington restaurateur Wayne Masterman, in partnership with Carter and Kenny and Barbara Pittman, who own the Grillfish in Miami Beach that was the model for the Lexington version.

At the time, Grillfish had one of the most expensive menus in Lexington, with high-end cuts of beef and seafood flown in fresh daily, including whole grilled lobster.

The grilled whole Maine lobster at Grillfish in Miami Beach was also on the menu at the Grillfish at 225 North Limestone. Grillfish Facebook page

But Lexington now is home to several expensive steak and seafood restaurants, including Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, which opened in April, as well as Tony’s, Malone’s and OBC Kitchen, among others.

Carter did not immediately respond to a call for comment on why Grillfish closed.

Masterman, who also owns Portofino in Lexington, Serafini in Frankfort and The Goose and Gander in Midway, also could not be immediately reached for comment.