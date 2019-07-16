Updated restaurant list: What’s on, off health department probation, with latest scores

Hear how restaurants end up on probation, and what it means Hear about how restaurants in Lexington end up on probation by Fayette County Health Department's environmental health coordinator Skip Castleman and supervisor Luke Mathis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear about how restaurants in Lexington end up on probation by Fayette County Health Department's environmental health coordinator Skip Castleman and supervisor Luke Mathis.

As of mid-June, there were more than 180 restaurants and food service providers on probation, with 25 added between May 8 and June 19. The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection.

NOTE: The health department’s online database was last updated on May 29. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.

At least 18 restaurants came off the probation list, including Arby’s on Nicholasville Road, The Chop House, Lynagh’s Shamrock Bar & Grill, Phillip’s Grocery and Deli, Puccini’s Pizza in Chevy Chase Place, Athenian Grill at Fritz Farms, Blue Skillet, Centro Americano, Cheddar’s at Helmsdale Place, Denny’s on Newtown Pike, El Saboroso, Firehouse Subs, Jamba Juice on South Upper, Jason’s Deli, Malone’s and Drake’s at Lansdowne, Speedway at 900 Winchester Road, Subway at Hamburg, and Little Caesar’s at 135 East New Circle Road.

At least one food service establishment on probation closed: The Mill, an Arabic bakery on Southland Drive, shut down “due to unforeseen circumstances” in June.

And the McDonald’s on South Limestone was torn down and will be rebuilt later this year.