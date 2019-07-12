2nd major restaurant closes at The Summit in Lexington 2 years after development opened

The Barn in Summit at Fritz Farm is ‘one of a kind’ Smithtown Seafood owner and chef Ouita Michel talks with Janet Patton of LexGo Eat about the structure and restaurant offerings within The Barn in Summit at Fritz Farm, which will have a public grand opening mid September. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Smithtown Seafood owner and chef Ouita Michel talks with Janet Patton of LexGo Eat about the structure and restaurant offerings within The Barn in Summit at Fritz Farm, which will have a public grand opening mid September.

After less than two years in Lexington, a second restaurant has closed at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Babalu Tapas and Tacos announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it has “closed for business and will not re-open.” The restaurant thanked staff and guests. “We appreciate your support, your positive reviews and the warm welcome to the community,” Babalu said. “We hope you will transfer this loyalty to other local restauranteurs (sic) at The Summit.”

The Mississippi-based chain, which is owned by Eat Here Brands, opened in October 2017. It was one of several “new-to-market” restaurants that The Summit’s developers, Bayer Properties, touted when they opened the new retail, dining and living area at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard.

Eat Here Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the restaurant closed.

The upscale Latin-inspired restaurant, named for the signature song of the Desi Arnaz character Ricky Ricardo on the “I Love Lucy” show, featured fresh-made salsas, guacamole made at tableside, and made-from-scratch dishes. It featured a wraparound patio on a corner on Finn Way.

Now Babalu is the second major restaurant to close. Ted’s Montana Grill closed at the end of February. Ted’s opened in May 2017, about the time that The Summit opened.

The Summit, a $165 million mixed-use development, opened with Honeywood by chef Ouita Michel, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, CoreLife Eatery, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Grimaldi’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, J. Alexander’s, Shake Shack, Steel City Pops, Ted’s Montana Grill, Texas de Brazil, World of Beer, Blaze Pizza, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, and the local purveyors in The Barn.

There was no immediate comment from representatives of Bayer Properties.

In the summer of 2017, just after The Summit opened, dozens of Lexington restaurants closed. Many blamed the increased competition.