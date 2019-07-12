Lucie’s last restaurant closes for good. What will become of the property?

After battling cancer, Lexington restaurateur opens new spot on North Limestone Lucie Slone Meyers, owner of A La Lucie, shows off her new restaurant, Red Light. Her menu will feature favorites from her other menus, and the LexGo Eat team gets to try out a spicy margarita! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lucie Slone Meyers, owner of A La Lucie, shows off her new restaurant, Red Light. Her menu will feature favorites from her other menus, and the LexGo Eat team gets to try out a spicy margarita!

The Red Light Kitchen & Lounge, the last restaurant opened by the late chef Lucie Slone Meyers, has closed.

The restaurant announced on Facebook late Friday that it has closed.

Slone Meyers died in July 2017; in January, her estate put the building on North Limestone, which she filled with art and objects collected over a lifetime, up for sale.

The hope had been that someone would be interested in buying Red Light and keeping it going.

But George Allen, the executor of Slone Meyers’ estate and her brother-in-law, said Friday that the estate was forced to close the restaurant.

“We’re having to see the property and summer is such a slow time, so we decided the best thing would be to close it,” Allen said. “Reality just caught up with us. The idea was that we would try to keep the restaurant going ... but we may have been holding out for too much.”

The property is listed with Caswell Prewitt for $550,000.

Slone Meyers was considered a founder of Lexington’s culinary scene, having created several important restaurants including a la lucie.

“She was a very special person,” Allen said.