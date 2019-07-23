Lexington Restaurant Week starts Thursday; here’s your dining breakdown

West Main Crafting Co. will offer a 6-ounce center cut filet with Kenny’s Farmhouse Blue Cheese, grilled peach, walnut-port emulsion and cippolini as part of the Lexington Restaurant Week special menu.

Lexington’s annual summer dining event, Restaurant Week, begins July 25 and runs through Aug. 3. About 28 restaurants are participating and featuring special menus for $27.

This year, some restaurants are doing lunch and dinner, and several are serving lunch for two for $27. Full menus are available at LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com.

Participating restaurants this year include some of the poshest places in town, where a multicourse dinner usually costs much more than $27 per person. Reservations are recommended.

Here’s who is doing what for the 10-day dining event, so you can map out your meals:

Alfalfa, with lunch for two for $27 with choice of muhammara (red pepper and walnut dip served warm with toasted pita) or hummus plate; couscous-stuffed eggplant or salmon for entree; and either house-made baklava, non-alcoholic drink or spiced iced tea

Azur will offer fried chicken lo mein kee mow as one of the options for Lexington Restaurant Week. It’s available either for lunch or dinner. Photo provided

Azur , with lunch for two for $27 with choice of pimento cheese fritters with peach chutney, oysters on the half shell, or Pop Ashby’s meatball for starter; Kentucky bourbon sirloin steak, fried chicken lo mein kee mow, or farmers’ market vegetable plate for entree; and bourbon brown butter cake or chocolate cobber for dessert

, with lunch for two for $27 with choice of pimento cheese fritters with peach chutney, oysters on the half shell, or Pop Ashby’s meatball for starter; Kentucky bourbon sirloin steak, fried chicken lo mein kee mow, or farmers’ market vegetable plate for entree; and bourbon brown butter cake or chocolate cobber for dessert Lexington Diner , doing breakfast or lunch for two for $27, with choice of fried green tomatoes with house pimento cheese, artichoke & spinach dip or bacon-cheddar tots for starter to share; smoked gouda omelet, chicken and waffles, Kentucky bourbon burger, Asian crunch salad, or fish and chips for entree

, doing breakfast or lunch for two for $27, with choice of fried green tomatoes with house pimento cheese, artichoke & spinach dip or bacon-cheddar tots for starter to share; smoked gouda omelet, chicken and waffles, Kentucky bourbon burger, Asian crunch salad, or fish and chips for entree OBC Kitchen , with lunch for two for $27, with choice of hot baked crab dip, bacon in a glass, pimento cheese or smoked mac and cheese for starter to share; BLT, arugula chicken salad, Kentucky kitchen hot Brown, shaved vegetable chicken salad, crispy country chicken sandwich or beer battered fried fish sandwich for entree; and butterscotch mousse parfait for dessert

, with lunch for two for $27, with choice of hot baked crab dip, bacon in a glass, pimento cheese or smoked mac and cheese for starter to share; BLT, arugula chicken salad, Kentucky kitchen hot Brown, shaved vegetable chicken salad, crispy country chicken sandwich or beer battered fried fish sandwich for entree; and butterscotch mousse parfait for dessert Stella’s Kentucky Deli , doing lunch for two for $27 with a choice of tomato bisque with artichoke hearts, apple & Kentucky bleu cheese salad or house salad for starter; blackened catfish, Revro burger or Stella’s hot Brown or veggie hot Brown for entree; and Mary Porter pie, lemon ice box pie or warm bourbon chocolate chunk brownie with mocha sauce for dessert

, doing lunch for two for $27 with a choice of tomato bisque with artichoke hearts, apple & Kentucky bleu cheese salad or house salad for starter; blackened catfish, Revro burger or Stella’s hot Brown or veggie hot Brown for entree; and Mary Porter pie, lemon ice box pie or warm bourbon chocolate chunk brownie with mocha sauce for dessert Charlie Brown’s , doing dinner for two for $27 with choice of tuna teriyaki, Caribbean chicken strips, Buffalo drummies, stuffed jalapenos or beer cheese plate for starters; grilled chicken or prime rib salad, tuna steak sandwich, clam strip dinner or bison burger for entrees; and a dessert





, doing dinner for two for $27 with choice of tuna teriyaki, Caribbean chicken strips, Buffalo drummies, stuffed jalapenos or beer cheese plate for starters; grilled chicken or prime rib salad, tuna steak sandwich, clam strip dinner or bison burger for entrees; and a dessert Columbia Steakhouse , with two of its famous Nighthawk specials (two 8-ounce tenderloins broiled in garlic butter with baked potato or steak fries and Diego Salad) for dinner for $27

, with two of its famous Nighthawk specials (two 8-ounce tenderloins broiled in garlic butter with baked potato or steak fries and Diego Salad) for dinner for $27 J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar , with dinner for two for $27, with either BBQ nachos or spinach & artichoke dip to share; hickory-smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket and two sides or a veggie platter for entree; and either Nancy’s banana pudding or New York-style cheesecake to share

, with dinner for two for $27, with either BBQ nachos or spinach & artichoke dip to share; hickory-smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket and two sides or a veggie platter for entree; and either Nancy’s banana pudding or New York-style cheesecake to share Lexington Diner is also doing a dinner for two for $27, with either fried green tomatoes or artichoke & spinach dip to share; and smothered pork chops, Asian crunch salad, fish and chips or open-face roast beef for entree

is also doing a dinner for two for $27, with either fried green tomatoes or artichoke & spinach dip to share; and smothered pork chops, Asian crunch salad, fish and chips or open-face roast beef for entree Pasta Garage Italian Cafe , with dinner for two for $27 featuring arancine (deep-fried cheese and rice on a bed of marinara) for starter; either pesto alfredo chicken bake or spaghetti pomodoro for entree; and mini cannolis for dessert

, with dinner for two for $27 featuring arancine (deep-fried cheese and rice on a bed of marinara) for starter; either pesto alfredo chicken bake or spaghetti pomodoro for entree; and mini cannolis for dessert Ramsey’s Diners will have dinner for two for $27 with a choice of blackened or Cajun fried redfish topped with shrimp gumbo, served with a side salad and choice of vegetables; or Oren’s BBQ baby back ribs with Shane’s baked beans, slaw and choice of Corn Daze’s special vegetable

will have dinner for two for $27 with a choice of blackened or Cajun fried redfish topped with shrimp gumbo, served with a side salad and choice of vegetables; or Oren’s BBQ baby back ribs with Shane’s baked beans, slaw and choice of Corn Daze’s special vegetable Sutton’s Italian Restaurant and American Pub with dinner for two for $27, with salad; starter to share of either bruschetta or fried mushrooms; choice of meat lasagna, chicken parmesan, baked chicken and broccoli pasta or eggplant parmesan for entree; and either bread pudding or chocolate mousse with toffee crumbles for dessert

with dinner for two for $27, with salad; starter to share of either bruschetta or fried mushrooms; choice of meat lasagna, chicken parmesan, baked chicken and broccoli pasta or eggplant parmesan for entree; and either bread pudding or chocolate mousse with toffee crumbles for dessert The Sage Rabbit , with dinner for two for $27, with choice of salad or soup; and either ancient grain burger, avocado grilled cheese, vegetable and black bean tostada or noodle bowl for entree

, with dinner for two for $27, with choice of salad or soup; and either ancient grain burger, avocado grilled cheese, vegetable and black bean tostada or noodle bowl for entree Azur is also doing a three-course dinner for $27 each, with either pimento cheese fritters, oysters on the half shell or Pop Ashby’s meatball for starter; Kentucky bourbon sirloin steak, fried chicken lo mein kee mow or farmers’ market vegetable plate for entree; and bourbon brown butter cake or chocolate cobbler for dessert

Carson’s will offer salmon Oscar Style, on garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus, topped with bearnaise and buttered lump crab meat, as part of the Lexington Restaurant Week special menu. Photo provided

Carson’s Food and Drink , with dinner for $27 each, including sriracha bourbon BBQ ribs for starter; choice of filet medallion or salmon Oscar style for entree; and either banana bourbon bread pudding or ice cream martini with berries for dessert





, with dinner for $27 each, including sriracha bourbon BBQ ribs for starter; choice of filet medallion or salmon Oscar style for entree; and either banana bourbon bread pudding or ice cream martini with berries for dessert Coles 735 Main , with dinner for $27 each with choice of warm brussels and house bacon, ham and cheese board or lobster bisque starters; choice of seared ruby trout, beef shoulder tender or Gerber Farms seared chicken for entree; and chef’s choice for dessert

, with dinner for $27 each with choice of warm brussels and house bacon, ham and cheese board or lobster bisque starters; choice of seared ruby trout, beef shoulder tender or Gerber Farms seared chicken for entree; and chef’s choice for dessert Corto Lima , with dinner for $27 each including choice of vegetables en escabeche (pickled), fresh heart of palm aguachile or elote (street corn) for starter; arepa (cheese-stuffed crispy corn cakes with pico de gallo and guacamole), plantain empanada with barbecue jackfruit and cashew crema, huitlacoche quesadilla or black beans & rice for entree; and a trio of Mexican ice pops for dessert

, with dinner for $27 each including choice of vegetables en escabeche (pickled), fresh heart of palm aguachile or elote (street corn) for starter; arepa (cheese-stuffed crispy corn cakes with pico de gallo and guacamole), plantain empanada with barbecue jackfruit and cashew crema, huitlacoche quesadilla or black beans & rice for entree; and a trio of Mexican ice pops for dessert Dudley’s on Short , with dinner for $27 each, with choice of chilled corn soup or watermelon salad for starter; whole roasted heritage pork loin, slow-cooked salmon or fresh tagliatelle pasta for entree; and either homemade Staci cake or Key Lime pot de creme for desserts

, with dinner for $27 each, with choice of chilled corn soup or watermelon salad for starter; whole roasted heritage pork loin, slow-cooked salmon or fresh tagliatelle pasta for entree; and either homemade Staci cake or Key Lime pot de creme for desserts Epping’s on Eastside , with dinner for $27 each, with choice of salad, RJ’s dry rubbed wings or edamame hummus for starter; pork tonkatsu, grilled prime coulotte, chicken kabobs or fresh fish for entree; and chef’s choice for a dessert

, with dinner for $27 each, with choice of salad, RJ’s dry rubbed wings or edamame hummus for starter; pork tonkatsu, grilled prime coulotte, chicken kabobs or fresh fish for entree; and chef’s choice for a dessert Holly Hill Inn , with dinner for $27 each, with either shrimp “tostada” or melon gazpacho for starter; choice of either cast-iron fried chicken or cornmeal-crusted striped bass for entree; and chocolate panna cotta with fresh berries for dessert

, with dinner for $27 each, with either shrimp “tostada” or melon gazpacho for starter; choice of either cast-iron fried chicken or cornmeal-crusted striped bass for entree; and chocolate panna cotta with fresh berries for dessert Honeywood , dinner for $27 each, with a starter of heirloom tomato and watermelon salad; choice of striped bass or Joyce Farms Poulet Rouge for entree; and the Daytime Emmy dessert, a petite brownie sundae

, dinner for $27 each, with a starter of heirloom tomato and watermelon salad; choice of striped bass or Joyce Farms Poulet Rouge for entree; and the Daytime Emmy dessert, a petite brownie sundae Le Deauville , dinner for $27 each with choice heirloom tomatoes with mozzarella and balsamic or French pate de Campagne for starters; pan-seared salmon with mushroom risotto or duck leg confit for entrees; and creme brulee or chocolate mousse for dessert

, dinner for $27 each with choice heirloom tomatoes with mozzarella and balsamic or French pate de Campagne for starters; pan-seared salmon with mushroom risotto or duck leg confit for entrees; and creme brulee or chocolate mousse for dessert Lockbox at 21c , dinner for $27 each, with salad or seasonal soup; choice of beer-brined catfish or smoked pork shoulder for entree; and either milk & cookie panna cotta or fried lemon ricotta donuts for dessert

, dinner for $27 each, with salad or seasonal soup; choice of beer-brined catfish or smoked pork shoulder for entree; and either milk & cookie panna cotta or fried lemon ricotta donuts for dessert Malone’s , three-course dinner for $27 each, with vegetable crab roll, buffalo shrimp, signature steak & potato soup or salad for starters, blackened salmon, bacon-wrapped twin filets, Jamaican jerked pork chops, aged NY strip or Randall Cobb 12-ounce bone-in filet for entree; and either blueberry & lemon twist cake or strawberries & amaretto cream for dessert

, three-course dinner for $27 each, with vegetable crab roll, buffalo shrimp, signature steak & potato soup or salad for starters, blackened salmon, bacon-wrapped twin filets, Jamaican jerked pork chops, aged NY strip or Randall Cobb 12-ounce bone-in filet for entree; and either blueberry & lemon twist cake or strawberries & amaretto cream for dessert Minglewood , dinner for $27 each, with choice of cheese plate or orzo salad for starters; Phish sticks, jerk chicken legs or fried green tomato stack for entree; and spiced rum banana daiquiri for dessert

, dinner for $27 each, with choice of cheese plate or orzo salad for starters; Phish sticks, jerk chicken legs or fried green tomato stack for entree; and spiced rum banana daiquiri for dessert OBC Kitchen , dinner for $27 each, with choice of fried oysters, pimento cheese, bacon in a glass, arugula or kale & quinoa salad for starter to share; then Parmesan-crusted chicken breast, pan-roasted Icelandic cod or gnocchi Bolognese for entree; and choice of butterscotch mousse parfait or Key Lime tart for dessert

, dinner for $27 each, with choice of fried oysters, pimento cheese, bacon in a glass, arugula or kale & quinoa salad for starter to share; then Parmesan-crusted chicken breast, pan-roasted Icelandic cod or gnocchi Bolognese for entree; and choice of butterscotch mousse parfait or Key Lime tart for dessert Palmers Fresh Grill , dinner for $27 each, with either truffled fries or fried green tomato caprese for starters; Champagne chicken, shrimp & Grits, or Norwegian salmon for entree; and either bourbon & salted caramel bread pudding or Key Lime pie for dessert

, dinner for $27 each, with either truffled fries or fried green tomato caprese for starters; Champagne chicken, shrimp & Grits, or Norwegian salmon for entree; and either bourbon & salted caramel bread pudding or Key Lime pie for dessert Ranada’s Bistro and Bar , dinner for $27 each, with choice of bacon jam deviled eggs or roasted brussels for starters; summer salsa salmon, Southern filet medallions or summer pasta primavera for entree; and either bourbon caramel bread pudding or blood orange sorbet for dessert

, dinner for $27 each, with choice of bacon jam deviled eggs or roasted brussels for starters; summer salsa salmon, Southern filet medallions or summer pasta primavera for entree; and either bourbon caramel bread pudding or blood orange sorbet for dessert School , with four-course dinner for $27 each, including choice of sushi; choice of appetizers; choice of soup or salad; and E.A.K. Ramen, Tori Hitsumabushi or Hayashi udon noodle for entree

, with four-course dinner for $27 each, including choice of sushi; choice of appetizers; choice of soup or salad; and E.A.K. Ramen, Tori Hitsumabushi or Hayashi udon noodle for entree West Main Crafting Co. , with dinner for $27 each, including choice of watermelon salad or gazpacho; filet mignon, mushroom scrapple (vegetarian), seared Maine scallops or duck breast for entree, with dessert

, with dinner for $27 each, including choice of watermelon salad or gazpacho; filet mignon, mushroom scrapple (vegetarian), seared Maine scallops or duck breast for entree, with dessert Zen Sushi & Sake, with dinner for $27 each, with choice of two Kaiseki sets with a variety of items.

At least two restaurants that are not part of the official Lexington Restaurant Week also are planning specials to coincide. Merrick Inn and Josie’s will offer specials with shared appetizers and desserts from July 24-Aug. 3, with a portion of the proceeds going to Lexington Rescue Mission, said Jennifer Murray, restaurant owner.