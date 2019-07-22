LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Skyline Chili begin Central Kentucky expansion

New LaRosa’s pizzeria opening on Richmond Road LaRosa's pizzeria is scheduled to open to the public on May 13th, 2019, on Richmond road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK LaRosa's pizzeria is scheduled to open to the public on May 13th, 2019, on Richmond road.

Is Brannon Crossing becoming the culinary bridge between Lexington and Nicholasville?

On Monday, Holland Restaurant Group broke ground for the next LaRosa’s Pizzeria and and the next Skyline Chili. The new restaurants will be at 350 East Brannon Road, which is near the new Drake’s, Asuka Japanese Steak House & Sushi and the Chicken Salad Chick that opened last year, as well as Brannon staples such as Gumbo Ya Ya, European Delights Bakery and more.

LaRosa’s is known for its pizza but also serves much more. The Brannon Crossing location will have dine-in, pick-up and delivery options. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The new LaRosa’s 5,500-square-foot location will have a 160-seat dining room, plus pick-up and delivery options, a full-service bar and a “Buddy Room” for parties and events.

The Skyline Chili will be 2,700 square feet with a 96-seat dining room and a drive-thru window.

Skyline Chili is best known for its chili cheese coneys and its “three-ways” — Cincinnati-style chili served over spaghetti and topped with shredded cheese. The new Skyline Chili is expected to open this winter in Brannon Crossing. Provided photo

The restaurants are expected to open in the winter, according to a news release. A Nicholasville Neighborhood Block Party for October is planned at the site for both restaurants, with free LaRosa’s cheese pizza slices and Skyline Cheese Coneys.

“LaRosa’s and Skyline are such a great combination for our guests. The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland, franchise owner of the Lexington and Nicholasville Skyline and LaRosa’s. Holland also has the local First Watch franchise, too.

“This is an exciting time for Skyline and LaRosa’s. From our record-breaking sales on Richmond Road to our new partnership with University of Kentucky athletics, we feel blessed to be here,” Holland said in the news release.

Skyline, the Official Chili of UK Athletics, will be served at Kroger Field and in Rupp Arena; Skyline and First Watch are also the title sponsors for the season opener football game against Toledo on Aug. 31.

Hunan Chinese, a fixture on Southland Drive for decades, closed at the end of August 2017. The property has been demolished for a new LaRosa’s Pizzeria, coming in late 2019. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Skyline Chili returned to Lexington in the summer of 2018; LaRosa’s Pizzeria, known to many as the pizza of King’s Island, opened on Richmond Road in May. A LaRosa’s for pickup/delivery will be coming to Southland Drive later this year.