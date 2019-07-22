Restaurant News & Reviews
LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Skyline Chili begin Central Kentucky expansion
New LaRosa’s pizzeria opening on Richmond Road
Is Brannon Crossing becoming the culinary bridge between Lexington and Nicholasville?
On Monday, Holland Restaurant Group broke ground for the next LaRosa’s Pizzeria and and the next Skyline Chili. The new restaurants will be at 350 East Brannon Road, which is near the new Drake’s, Asuka Japanese Steak House & Sushi and the Chicken Salad Chick that opened last year, as well as Brannon staples such as Gumbo Ya Ya, European Delights Bakery and more.
The new LaRosa’s 5,500-square-foot location will have a 160-seat dining room, plus pick-up and delivery options, a full-service bar and a “Buddy Room” for parties and events.
The Skyline Chili will be 2,700 square feet with a 96-seat dining room and a drive-thru window.
The restaurants are expected to open in the winter, according to a news release. A Nicholasville Neighborhood Block Party for October is planned at the site for both restaurants, with free LaRosa’s cheese pizza slices and Skyline Cheese Coneys.
“LaRosa’s and Skyline are such a great combination for our guests. The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland, franchise owner of the Lexington and Nicholasville Skyline and LaRosa’s. Holland also has the local First Watch franchise, too.
“This is an exciting time for Skyline and LaRosa’s. From our record-breaking sales on Richmond Road to our new partnership with University of Kentucky athletics, we feel blessed to be here,” Holland said in the news release.
Skyline, the Official Chili of UK Athletics, will be served at Kroger Field and in Rupp Arena; Skyline and First Watch are also the title sponsors for the season opener football game against Toledo on Aug. 31.
Skyline Chili returned to Lexington in the summer of 2018; LaRosa’s Pizzeria, known to many as the pizza of King’s Island, opened on Richmond Road in May. A LaRosa’s for pickup/delivery will be coming to Southland Drive later this year.
