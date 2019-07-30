A Big Blue landmark restaurant is gone as more changes come to campus-area corridor

The Arby’s location at 507 S. Limestone was distinctive from other locations because it had blue trim instead of red in honor of the UK Wildcats. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Another University of Kentucky landmark apparently is gone: The Arby’s at 507 South Limestone apparently has closed.

The building, distinctive from other Arby’s because it had blue trim instead of red in honor of the UK Wildcats, was missing its Arby’s signage on Tuesday. A message to the company was not immediately answered.

The building was built in 1994, according to the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator’s web site.

It’s at least the second Arby’s to go out of business in Lexington this year. The Arby’s on Southland Drive closed at the end of March. Another Arby’s closed in the Park Hills Shopping Center off Man O’War at Pimlico Parkway in 2018 and will soon become a second Taco Tico location.

According to the Arby’s web site, there are still nine locations in Lexington.

Another restaurant near campus also is gone: Crumzz Bar and Grill, which was at 395 South Limestone, also closed, apparently in June.

The campus corridor has seen rapid turnover, with the McDonald’s on South Limestone demolished in May. Construction on the new McDonald’s has begun and the restaurant is expected to reopen in August.

The changes come as a new Target opened just off campus on the ground floor of a new student apartment building, The Hub, which is also opening soon.

