Last call for fried chicken: Longtime popular downtown restaurant closing

Hanna’s on Lime at 214 South Limestone will close at the end of the month.

Hanna’s on Lime, a stalwart breakfast and lunch place for the downtown Lexington crowd, is closing.

Owner Beth Hanna said she plans to retire and close the popular restaurant on Aug. 30 after 16 years. She posted a sign in the restaurant announcing the news this week and began removing the photos and memorabilia from the walls.

Beth Hanna Matt Goins

As word leaked out about the coming closure, longtime fans began flooding in and Hanna said she expects Thursday’s fried chicken day will be busy.

Mayor Linda Gorton posted Tuesday about Hanna’s on social media, saying, “over my years at City Hall, Hanna’s has been one of my favorite lunch spots. I’ll miss that comfort food, and all those yummy vegetables! Thanks for the food and great service, Beth, have an amazing retirement and keep on enjoying those Kentucky Wildcats sports!”