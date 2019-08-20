Need dining ideas? Here are 13 places either open or coming soon to Lexington

Apollo Pizza at 1451 Leestown Road has opened. It doesn’t have takeout yet but does have the same taste EKU alums remember. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington’s dining scene is in constant flux. Restaurants, including many old favorites, are gone or closing. Fortunately, there are also new options coming. Here are new options to put on your “where should get go?” list right away and for next month.

▪ Apollo Pizza, 1451 Leestown Road. Yes, it’s really finally here. Apollo Pizza, the favorite of EKU alums, has opened a restaurant in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood. The pizza is hot, the beer is cold and the music is live. What more could you want? A covered patio maybe, but that’s coming soon. As is takeout; for now, it’s dine-in only. Open for lunch and dinner.

▪ Taza Mediterranean Grill, 547 South Limestone. This new place is next to NiceNpan, which is now closed, was Limestone Pizza. Now it’s Taza, which means “fresh” in Arabic. It opened in mid-July with loads of shawarma, kebabs, falafel, hummus, tahini, lentil soup and salads. And of course baklava. It’s open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

▪ 33 Staves, 4174 Rowan. This restaurant inside the Origin hotel at The Summit at Fritz Farm opened in July and features a seasonal menu of southern-inspired food for breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch or supper. And the bar has a craft cocktail program. The name? It’s the number of staves in a bourbon barrel, of course!

Old School Coffee at 380 S. Mill St., Lexington, Ky. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

▪ Old School Coffee, 380 South Mill Street. This sleek new locally owned coffee place is in Dudley Square, on the first floor. You can get coffee, tea, toasted bagels, oatmeal, fresh fruit and Spalding’s Donuts. Owner Rhett Constantine opened Old School (get it? it’s in the historic school building) in last week of July, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plans for longer hours and a bigger menu.

▪ The Painted Taco, 222 Rosemont Garden. It actually opened in July and is going strong, with tacos in corn or flour tortillas, that can be painted with extra queso; plus margaritas, burritos and salads. And they even have breakfast versions, available like everything else for lunch and dinner every day.

Graze restaurant at The Woodlands in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

▪Graze, 111 Woodland Ave. This restaurant by chef Craig de Villiers reopened in May in The Woodlands. But the news now is that it is open for lunch, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. So you can come hang out on the porch, under the awning, and enjoy seasonal dishes and cocktails.

▪ A Cup of Common Wealth, 100 East Main Street, Georgetown. The second location of this popular Lexington coffee shop opened in late July in Georgetown. So now you can get hot or iced coffee, pour-overs and more in downtown Georgetown.

Coming soon

Southern Deli & Tavern at 207 S. Limestone will have a grand open Aug. 22.

▪ Southern Deli & Tavern, 207 South Limestone. Whenever one door closes, another opens. Just as Hanna’s on Lime is closing, another restaurant is opening across the street. This one will serve sandwiches based on Southern cities for lunch and dinner, and it has a full bar and outdoor seating. The grand opening is Aug. 22.

▪ Southland Bagel, 428 Southland Drive. The owners of Southland Bagel started selling their baked goods at the Lexington Farmers Market in late March and have quite a following. Now they are opening up a bricks and mortar location in early September, too. Partners Sam Williams, Tim Schosser and Tom Johnson will have bagel sandwiches, soups, baked goods and a seasonal menu sourced from local producers. It will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

▪ Roulay Restaurant and Bar, 107 West Short St. This new spot will be open in time for Keeneland in October, says chef Kelly Mackey. The menu will include light breakfast (think beignets, Cafe du Monde coffee, egg dishes); casual Cajun-style lunch with loads of vegetarian and vegan options too; and a French Creole fine dining style menu for dinner. There will be a bar downstairs, and a lounge upstairs that leads to a rooftop patio where you can dine as well.

Al's Bar at 601 N. Limestone will be reopening soon.

▪ Al’s Bar, 601 North Limestone. Sure Al’s has been around forever, but it is about to reopen under new ownership and a major update.

The renovated Al’s Bar will be open after 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with live music and a full bar. Eventually the bar plans to have a food vendor as well.

▪ Spotz Gelato, 128 North Broadway. The popular ice cream truck is adding a Lexington bricks and mortar location to its lineup, which also includes Georgetown and Versailles. The new place, which is where Clawdaddy’s used to be, is scheduled Sept. 13.

Spotz Gelato will be opening soon in Lexington.

▪ Wagon Bones Grill, 124 North Upper. This restaurant, which had been doing catering out of a location on Jefferson, will open up another location for the downtown crowd in September, according to owner Kelly Harris. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a menu including comfort food and sandwiches, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The Jefferson Street location is under renovation.