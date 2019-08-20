Cult favorite Mexican restaurant expanding to new area of Lexington

Right now you can only get these enchiladas at the Taco Tico on Boardwalk. It’s been there since 1973. and is thought to be Lexington’s first fast food taco restaurant. But soon that tasty chow will be on Southland Drive and in Park Hills. palcala@herald-leader.com

Brace yourselves, Taco Tico fanatics: Lexington is getting not one, but two new Taco Ticos this year.

Greer Companies, which has bought a major stake in the company, has leased the former Arby’s location on Southland Drive and plans to open it as a Taco Tico by the end of the year. The Arby’s, which was one of the oldest in Lexington, closed at the end of March.

Lee Greer, a self-professed fan of the Deluxe Crispy Taco at Taco Tico, said the location will open a month or two after the Park Hills location at Man O’War and Pimlico Parkway, which is undergoing a major renovation.

The Park Hills restaurant is on track to open in October, Greer said.

They will join Lexington’s current Taco Tico at 1483 Boardwalk, and all locations will have the same original Taco Tico flavor and recipes.

So get ready, your Taco Burgers, Deluxe Sanchos, Tico Tots and more are coming. Greer said the goal is to bring the Taco Tico chain back to the prominence it had in the early 1970s, when it was first introduced to Lexington. The first Taco Tico opened in Kansas in the 1960s.