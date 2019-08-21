Restaurant News & Reviews

New UK McDonald’s is ready. Here’s how to get freebies and deals Thursday

McDonald’s on S. Limestone prepares for Thursday’s grand opening

The newly rebuilt McDonald's restaurant at 357 S. Limestone prepares for Thursday's grand opening. By
The new McDonald’s across from the University of Kentucky campus is ready to take your order. In so many new ways.

The restaurant, which will have its grand opening Thursday at 11 a.m., is bigger and has more parking than the old one, according to April Black, a spokeswoman for franchise owner Gist Heinrich, who has more than 20 locations.

The former restaurant at 357 South Limestone was torn down at the beginning of the summer to make way for the new structure, which features ordering kiosks at the front for takeout or dine in, as well as regular counter service.

The new McDonald’s also has a double drive-through so that customers can get in and out faster, and an entrance on Jersey Street as well as Limestone, Black said.

The only thing that is the same? The sign, which has been refurbished.

The dining room at the newly rebuilt McDonald’s restaurant at 357 South Limestone in Lexington, across from the UK campus. The grand opening will be held on Thursday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

For the grand opening, there will be hamburgers for 25 cents and cheeseburgers for 30 cents all day Thursday. The first 100 customers get a Big Mac a week for a year. And there will be giveaways all day, including free Egg McMuffin for a year cards, free fries for a year cards and more.

Black said Heinrich hopes to be a little more relaxed on the towing, but that will depend on how customers are impacted. The restaurant drive-through will be open 24 hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

An ordering kiosk at the newly rebuilt McDonald’s restaurant at 357 South Limestone in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The grand opening will be held on Thursday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Janet Patton
Janet Patton covers restaurants, bars, food and bourbon for the Herald-Leader. She is an award-winning business reporter who also has covered agriculture, gambling, horses and hemp.
